CGPSC recruitment 2021: Application for 386 senior resident positions begins from 16 Dec; check details here

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications to fill several posts of senior resident (medical education department). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 386 senior resident vacancies from 16 December by visiting the official website of the Commission, psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the number of vacancies can be increased or decreased by the CGPSC as per requirement. Applicants must note that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 14 January 2022. The window to edit the CGPSC Senior Resident applications will be open from 12 pm on 15 January to 11:59 pm on 19 January.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are between the ages of 25 and 35 years as on 1 January this year can apply for the position, barring age relaxations for reserved categories. Applicants must have MS//MD//DNB/ or diploma in relevant field, as per the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee will be Rs 400 for applicants falling under the General Category while Rs 300 will be charged from SC/ST/OBC category applicants.

Pay Scale

The pay scale of the selected candidates will vary between Rs 67,300-21,3100 under Level 13. From time to time, dearness allowance and other allowances will also be paid by the state government.

For more details and updates, applicants are advised to regularly check the official website of CGPSC.

Recently, the CGPSC started the online application process for the PCS pre exam 2021. Aspirants can start applying for the 171 posts from today, 1 December. The online application will be accepted till 30 December which is also the last date to pay the fees.

Candidates must note that they can make changes to their forms from 31 December 2021 to 4 January 2022. The Commission will release the hall tickets for the prelims exam in the first week of February and the exam will be held on 13 February. The main exam of the CGPSC PCS 2021 exam is set to be held in May next year.

