CGPSC Medical Specialist 2021 interview postponed until further notice; check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission to fill a total of 641 medical specialist posts

Interviews for the post of Medical Specialist have been postponed by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) today, 13 January. The interview for the recruitment, which was earlier scheduled from 25 to 31January, has been deferred till further notice.

In a notice regarding the matter, the CGPSC stated that it has decided to reopen the application window to fill more vacancies for the post of doctors, in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Another notification about the applications and interview for the new posts will be issued soon on the Commission's official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in.

The Commission had earlier postponed the application deadline for the Medical Specialist recruitment to 30 December 2021. Previously, the deadline was 10 December last year. Applicants were allowed to make corrections in the application forms till 4 January this year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission to fill a total of 641 Medical Specialist posts. Out of the total number of vacancies, 124 posts are reserved for Anesthesiologists while 111 posts are reserved for Gynecologists. Furthermore, the Commission is also aiming to fill 123 vacancies for Pediatricians and 115 posts Medicine Specialists, according to the notice.

Earlier the advertisement mentioned that applicants should be between 25 and 35 years of age, as on 1 January 2021. An upper age relaxation was also given to applicants belonging to the reserved category by the CGPSC.

Meanwhile, the CGPSC has announced 19 vacancies for the post of Unani Medical Officer. The online registration process will begin on 18 January.

It is to be noted applicants are allowed to apply for the Unani Medical Officer posts till 16 February this year. They can make corrections in their application forms from 17 to 21 February. The pay scale of the post will be between Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500.

