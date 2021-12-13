CGPSC Medical Specialist recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended till 30 Dec; check details here

The provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from 31 December to 4 January

The application deadline for the Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 has been postponed by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates can now apply for the post till 30 December on the official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in/.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows

Visit the official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in/

Click on the tab that says ‘Online Application’ under the Latest section

Click on link that for Medical Specialist recruitment 2021 that is given on the main page

Create an applicant profile and then login to the CGPSC portal

Select the desired post to apply and key in your details

Pay the application fee specified in the CGPSC application and submit the form

Keep a printout to use in the future

Direct link to apply for the post is here - https://www.ecgpsconline.in/

As per the official notification, the provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from 31 December to 4 January next year. Previously, the application deadline to fill the form for Medical Specialist 2021 was 10 December.

The advertisement released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission for the Medical Specialist post, mentions that candidates should be between the age of 25 years and 35 years, as on 1 January this year, to be eligible for the post. An upper age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved category has been given.

In order to complete the application process, candidates will also have to pay a fee of Rs 400. All applicants that belong to the SC/ST and OBC category have to pay Rs 300 as the application fee.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is carrying out a recruitment drive to fill a total of 641 posts for Medical Specialist from which 124 posts are reserved for Anesthesiologist, 123 vacant posts are for Pediatricians, 111 posts are reserved for Gynecologists and 115 posts are meant for Medicine Specialists, among various other posts.

For more details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of the CGPSC and gain more details about the recruitment details, eligibility criteria and so on.

