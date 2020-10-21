CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling results 2020 declared; check score at cgbse.nic.in
For the subjects whose exams were cancelled, the board allotted marks on those to students on the basis of internal assessment
CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling results 2020 have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official website: cgbse.nic.in.
According to a report in Scroll, the board had declared the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2020 on 23 June. Soon after, it had activated the link to request for revaluation.
Students who have applied for revaluation and retotaling can check their revised score entering their roll number on the official website.
As per a report in NDTV, the CGBSE had to cancel exams of some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.
For the subjects whose exams were cancelled, the board allotted marks on those to students on the basis of internal assessment.
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling result 2020
Step 1: Go to Chhattisgarh board official website: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On homepage, tap on High School Main Examination and Higher Secondary School Main Exam retotaling and revaluation result.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number.
Step 4: Press the Submit button.
Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check your revised marks before saving and taking a printout of the result.
Direct link to check CGBSE Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HSRV20.aspx
Direct link to check CGBSE Class 10 Retotaling Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HsRt20.aspx
Direct link to check CGBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HRRV20.aspx
Direct link to check CGBSE Class 12 Retotaling Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HRRT20.aspx
In June, the Chhattisgarh Board announced that 78.59 percent students cleared its Class 12 exam while 73.62 percent students passed the Class 10 exam.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CGBSE Class 10 result 2020 DECLARED: Chhattisgarh Board announces Class 10th marks; visit results.cg.nic.in to check your results
CGBSE 10th result 2020 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10 board exam results today (23 June) at 11 am on its official website.
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Class 10, 12 toppers from Mungeli district; results available on cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates | Pragya Kashyap from the Mungeli district topped the exams, securing 100 percent marks. Tikesh Vaishnav, from the same district, has topped the Class 12 board exam this year with 97.80 percent marks.
CGBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: 73.62% students clear Chhattisgarh board Class 10 exams this year
CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020 declared | Nearly 73.62 percent of the students who had appeared for the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 board exams have cleared the exams, the board said on Tuesday.