CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling results 2020 declared; check score at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling results 2020 have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on its official website: cgbse.nic.in.

According to a report in Scroll, the board had declared the Class 10 and 12 exam results 2020 on 23 June. Soon after, it had activated the link to request for revaluation.

Students who have applied for revaluation and retotaling can check their revised score entering their roll number on the official website.

As per a report in NDTV, the CGBSE had to cancel exams of some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

For the subjects whose exams were cancelled, the board allotted marks on those to students on the basis of internal assessment.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 revaluation and retotaling result 2020

Step 1: Go to Chhattisgarh board official website: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, tap on High School Main Examination and Higher Secondary School Main Exam retotaling and revaluation result.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check your revised marks before saving and taking a printout of the result.

Direct link to check CGBSE Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HSRV20.aspx

Direct link to check CGBSE Class 10 Retotaling Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HsRt20.aspx

Direct link to check CGBSE Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HRRV20.aspx

Direct link to check CGBSE Class 12 Retotaling Result 2020: https://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/HRRT20.aspx

In June, the Chhattisgarh Board announced that 78.59 percent students cleared its Class 12 exam while 73.62 percent students passed the Class 10 exam.