CGBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Chhattisgarh Class 12 students clear board exams with 78.59 pass percentage

CGBSE 12th Result 2020 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results of the HSC or Class 12 exams today (23 June, 2020). This year, students cleared the Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 78.59 percent.

In the previous year's Chhattisgarh HSC exam, the overall pass percentage was 78.45 percent.

Follow LIVE updates on Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result here

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results.

If the official website is slow or not responsive for any reasons, students need not fret. Results can be obtained through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

The Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed. Subsequently, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of an internal assessment.

Last year, close to 2.7 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 board exam.

Following are the steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.