CGBSE 12th result 2019 declared: 78.45% students clear Class 12 exam; overall pass percentage improves by a whisker

CGBSE 12th result 2019 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared Class 12 board exam results today (10 May) on it's official website- cgbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of the Class 12 students stood at 78.45 percent.

This year the pass percentage increases by 1.45 percent. This is the fourth consecutive year when the pass percentage has increased.

The CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March.

Follow LIVE updates here

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1-Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the student corner and click on Exam Results.

Step 3: Select Higher Secondary(Class 12) 2019 from the list.

Step 4- Once directed to the page, fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 5- As soon as the details are submitted, the result is displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out of it for future use.

Step 6: Students can also check their result directly on Firstpost, by entering their details in the following portal.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 12 was at 77 percent. A total of 2,72,000 students had appeared for Class 12 examination this year. Shiv Kumar Pandey was declared as the topper for Class 12 with 98.40 percent.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 10 scores at :

results.cg.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.