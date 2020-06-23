Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: State board to announce results today at 11 am on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2020 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today (23 June) at 11 am, the Secretary for Education VK Goyal confirmed to News18.
The results of both Class 10 and 12 will be announced through video-conferencing. The board will upload an official notification on its website cgbse.nic.in.
As students eagerly awaited results, the board earlier took cognisance of the rumour-mongering on social media, with Goyal saying that an FIR will be registered in this case.
Around six lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams while over 2.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 board exams in the state.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official channels and not believe rumours being circulated on WhatsApp and social media. Results, once declared will be available on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.
Following are the steps to check the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket
Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.
Student can also check their results on the Firstpost widget given below:
Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get the scores through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.
The Chhattisgarh Board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams were postponed.
Subsequently, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment.
About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 10:42:47 IST
Highlights
Check CGBSE results through SMS
In order to check the Chhattisgarh Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2020 via SMS, students can send a text message to 56263.
Class 10 students need to send the message to receive results - CG10
Class 12 students need to send the message to receive results - CG12
Some CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Chhattisgarh Board exams for Classes 10 and Class 12 were scheduled to be held in March and April, but were suspended midway due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CGBSE later decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but could not do so due to the nationwide lockdown. Finally, the board had to cancel all the remaining papers and decided to score students on the basis of their internal assessment marks.
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official website
Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket
Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:42 (IST)
Check CGBSE results through SMS
In order to check the Chhattisgarh Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2020 via SMS, students can send a text message to 56263.
Class 10 students need to send the message to receive results - CG10<ROLLNUMBER>
Class 12 students need to send the message to receive results - CG12<ROLLNUMBER>
10:40 (IST)
Over 8.5 lakh students registered for Class 10, 12 exams
Around 6 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Higher Secondary Board Exams while more than 2.5 lakh students had applied for CGBSE Senior Secondary exams 2020.
10:38 (IST)
Some CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Chhattisgarh Board exams for Classes 10 and Class 12 were scheduled to be held in March and April, but were suspended midway due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CGBSE later decided to conduct the remaining papers in May, but could not do so due to the nationwide lockdown. Finally, the board had to cancel all the remaining papers and decided to score students on the basis of their internal assessment marks.
10:36 (IST)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Latest Update
Steps to check Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2020 on alternative websites
Step 1: Log on to examresults.net
Step 2: Click on Chhattisgarh in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh HSC exam.
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Chhattisgarh HSC Examination 2020 result.
Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email
10:34 (IST)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates
How to check CGBSE Class 10 result on alternative websites
Step 1: On indiaresults.com, select the state 'Chhattisgarh'.
Step 2: Once directed to the page, check for the High School (Class 10) Exam Result 2020 box.
Step 3: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.
Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.
Results can also be checked on results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net.
10:22 (IST)
CG Board has already promoted Classes 1-9, 11 students
The Chhattisgarh government promoted the students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 without examination based on the internal assessment marks. The school exam could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.
10:18 (IST)
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10, 12 results on the official website
Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket
Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.
10:13 (IST)
Class 10, 12 results expected at 11 am
The Chhattisgarh State Board of Education is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results at 11 am through video-conferencing. Once declared, the results will be available on cgbse.nic.in.