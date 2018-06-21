Football world cup 2018

Centre won't tolerate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, committed to peace in Valley: Union minister Hansraj Ahir

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 17:56:22 IST

Hyderabad: The Centre will not tolerate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and is committed in bringing peace in the Valley, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said on Thursday.

The Minister of State for Home said, "We want to end this trouble forever, what is being carried out in Kashmir by separatists, terrorists or by Pakistan, the government will not tolerate (it)."

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in the city after participating in the All India Conference of Directors of Fingerprints Bureaux, Ahir said, "the government will not hesitate in taking action against terrorists. Whoever acts against the country, we will take action against them... We will continue to give a befitting reply," he said.

File image of Union minister Hansraj Ahir. Twitter

File image of Union minister Hansraj Ahir. Twitter

"The government is committed to restore peace in Kashmir...ensuring Kashmiri people lead a normal life was important," said the minister.

Asked about the shutdown call reportedly given by some outfits in the Valley, Ahir said, "Whoever gives call for a bandh, be it separatists or terrorists, we will not listen to them. We will work in national interest."

The government will ensure security of Kashmiri people and also the country, he said.

Commenting on the Amarnath Yatra, Ahir said proper security would be provided to the pilgrims.

"Forces have been deployed in large numbers and new equipment is being used while surveillance has been stepped up. Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) has spoken on this and accordingly work is underway," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 17:56 PM

