Centre extends disability compensation to all serving govt employees who suffer impairment in line of duty

The Centre has decided to extend 'Disability Compensation' for all serving government employees, if they get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, as part of its New Year announcements.

According to a report in Zee News, the order will provide massive relief to Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel like CRPF, BSF and CSIF, among others, as a disability in the performance of duties is usually reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement as well as hostile or difficult work environment.

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, informed of the government’s decision, as per the report.

Singh shared the news on his social media wall as well, writing, "New year gift for Central Government Employees! Modi govt extends disability compensation to all."

Here’s why the order is passed

According to a report in DNA, Singh stated that the ultimate objective of the new initiatives was to provide ease of living to government servants even after they have become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens.

As per the report, the new order will remove an old anomaly in service rules, which did not give compensation to the employees who got appointed on or after 1 January 2004 and were covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

What the new rule means

With the new rule, government servants covered under NPS will receive the benefits under Rule (9) of Extraordinary Pension (EOP) after the new order was issued by Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel.

As per news agency PTI, if a government servant gets disabled while performing duties and this disablement is attributed to government service, then in that case, if he/she is retained in the service, compensation will be paid to the person by arriving at the capitalised value of the disability element.

According to Singh, the Modi government is making all efforts to simplify rules and do away with discriminatory clauses.