CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Wg Cdr Prithvi Singh Chauhan, pilot of ill-fated Mi-17V5, commanded 109 chopper unit
Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
In a devastating piece of news, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet that that 13 out of 14 occupants including General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the pilot of the Mi-17V5 Prithvi Singh Chauhan have died.
With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.
As per ANI, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Sources told ANI that he is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit.
As per the data available on Bharat Rakshak, he became a commissioned officer on 22 June, 2002 and, Wing Commander in the year 2015.
While an investigation has been ordered, the government is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Thursday on the crash of the IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS Rawat, his wife, and other military personnel. The aircraft was on its way from Sulur IAF base in Coimbatore to Defence Staff College in Wellington, reported ANI.
Earlier Defence minister Rajanath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash, according to sources. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has also rushed to the crash site, according to sources.
Bodies recovered from the site of the chopper crash were taken to Military Hospital, Wellington. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.
