live

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies in Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: PM-chaired CCS meet ends; govt statement tomorrow in Parliament

IAF chopper crash today with Bipin Rawat News Updates: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

FP Staff December 08, 2021 19:32:12 IST
Auto refresh feeds

Highlights

19:26 (ist)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.
19:27 (ist)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.
19:09 (ist)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

'Unprecedented tragedy': Rahul Gandhi after defence chief's death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the accident an unprecedented tragedy. "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives," he wrote on Twitter.
19:08 (ist)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier: Narendra Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said General Bipin Rawat was an "outstanding soldier" and that "India will never forget his exceptional service".

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. Sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for 90 percent burn injuries, it added.
18:29 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat was one of bravest Indian soldiers: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also to took Twitter to express condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," he said.
18:19 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat's death huge loss for nation: S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar responded to the death of CDS Bipin Rawat during an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation," he said. 
18:13 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Defence Chief General Bipin Rawat killed in chopper crash: IAF

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, tweeted the Indian Air Force. 

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it said.
17:42 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of IAF chopper 

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit, reported ANI.
17:34 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu

As per the website Airforce Technology, the Mi-17V5 (domestic designation Mi-8MTV-5) is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters.

It is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

It is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters. It can be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, as per the website.

The helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000kg. It can transport either 36 armed soldiers internally or 4,500kg of load on a sling.

Read more here...

17:05 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Identities of bodies to be confimed via DNA testing

Of the 14 personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, in the military chopper that crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, 13 have been confirmed dead, reported ANI.

According to official sources, identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing. 
16:49 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Army officers take chopper crash site under control

Army personnel with the support of local police have taken the crash site under control. People have been asked not to visit the area as it may cause hindrance to rescue work. State Chief Minister MK Stalin is also set to visit the area later on Thursday.

According to Indian Express, traffic has been halted from Coonoor to Coimbatore.
16:47 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh's statement on IAF chopper crash tomorrow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament on the IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Thursday, and not today, as speculated earlier. Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were among the 14 passengers on board. 
16:26 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Mamata stops review meeting midway after learning about chopper crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ended midway an administrative review meeting on Monday as soon as she came to know that an army chopper, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu.

"We have received sad news. I am shocked. I have no words to express my grief. I am ending this meeting," she said and left the venue of the meeting in Malda. Banerjee, on a four-day administrative tour of the state, is scheduled to conduct several review meetings.
16:23 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to go to Coonoor

According to sources, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DGP C Sylendra Babu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu are taking a chartered flight to Coimbatore after 5 pm. Their travel plans from Coimbatore to Coonoor will depend on the communication from the Union defence ministry, a source said.
16:21 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Visuals from Rajnath Singh's visit to CDS Bipin Rawat's residence

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the residence of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in Delhi on Wednesday following the crash of the helicopter carrying the CDS, his wife and 12 other defence officials in Tamill Nadu.

Singh is also expected to brief the Parliament on the crash of an air force chopper in the Nilgiris in the state.
16:07 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat crashes: When air accidents made big headlines

An Indian Air Force chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports. Some injured people have been taken to hospital.

As per ANI, CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases. Sources have revealed that four bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.

The tragedy is a grim reminder of the deaths in aerial crashes involving several high-profile people including YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Sanjay Gandhi, Madhavrao Scindia, actress Soundarya etc.

Read more here...

16:02 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Seven people dead, rescue ops on, says TN forest minister 

"I have reached the chopper crash site on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining passengers. Their condition is yet to be ascertained," said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.
15:56 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

IAF chopper crash in forest area due to heavy fog, say sources

According to official sources, the IAF chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others, crashed in a forest area due to poor visibility following heavy fog, reported news agency PTI.
15:46 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Five  of 14 people onboard in IAF chopper dead

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived. The injured have been taken to a hospital.
15:37 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

All injured in chopper crash evacuated from spot

According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI. 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash
15:25 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

MK Stalin to leave for Coimbatore at 5 pm 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to leave for Coimbatore from Chennai Airport on Wednesday and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.
15:09 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh to brief Parliament on army chopper crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the crash of an army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff members on board.
14:53 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Four dead after chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Ooty

An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.

The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington. Fourteen personnel including senior officials, were on board. 
14:35 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi, Raghav Chadha react to Rawat helicopter crash

Rahul Gandhi hopes for CDS General Bipin Rawat's safety. He writes on Twitter, "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha too reacted to the crash. He wrote on the social messaging app: "Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety."

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu wrote, "Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu."
14:33 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

What was CDS Bipin Rawat doing on the helicopter?

According to media reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat was to give a lecture at 2:45 pm in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
14:33 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Watch | Latest visuals from the spot, rescue ops underway
14:25 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Defence Minister Rajnath briefs PM Modi on helicopter crash

Reports state that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat which crashed in Tamil Nadu.
14:24 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan react to helicopter crash

Shortly after receiving information about the helicopter crash, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter, saying he was shocked and praying for the safety of those on board. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too tweeted on the crash. 
14:18 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Two bodies found so far, say reports

As per multiple reports, unnamed sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.
14:01 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Crash took place in Nilgiris

Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
14:00 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

An Army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports. Some injured people have been taken to hospital.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 08, 2021 - 19:31 (IST)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Navy statement on demise of CDS General Rawat

Adm R Hari Kumar CNS and all personnel of Indian Navy extended condolences to the families on the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, in the helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. 

The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The Indian Armed Forces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions, said the Indian Navy.

Dec 08, 2021 - 19:26 (IST)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.

Dec 08, 2021 - 19:27 (IST)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.

Dec 08, 2021 - 19:09 (IST)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

'Unprecedented tragedy': Rahul Gandhi after defence chief's death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the accident an unprecedented tragedy. "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives," he wrote on Twitter.

Dec 08, 2021 - 19:08 (IST)

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier: Narendra Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said General Bipin Rawat was an "outstanding soldier" and that "India will never forget his exceptional service".

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. Sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for 90 percent burn injuries, it added.

Dec 08, 2021 - 18:29 (IST)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat was one of bravest Indian soldiers: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also to took Twitter to express condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," he said.

Dec 08, 2021 - 18:19 (IST)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Bipin Rawat's death huge loss for nation: S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar responded to the death of CDS Bipin Rawat during an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation," he said. 

Dec 08, 2021 - 18:13 (IST)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Defence Chief General Bipin Rawat killed in chopper crash: IAF

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, tweeted the Indian Air Force. 

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it said.

Dec 08, 2021 - 17:42 (IST)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of IAF chopper 

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit, reported ANI.

Dec 08, 2021 - 17:34 (IST)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu

As per the website Airforce Technology, the Mi-17V5 (domestic designation Mi-8MTV-5) is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters.

It is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

It is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters. It can be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, as per the website.

The helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000kg. It can transport either 36 armed soldiers internally or 4,500kg of load on a sling.

Read more here...

Load More

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates: The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The last rites of General Rawat will be performed in New Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife were among 13 killed after an IAF chopper en route to Wellington crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Thirteen of the 14 people onboard the IAF chopper that carried CDS Bipin Rawat died after it crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, PTI reported citing Nilgiris Collector. There is no official word on Rawat's condition.

Of the 14 personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, in the military chopper that crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, 13 have been confirmed dead, reported ANI.

According to official sources, identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing.

Army personnel with the support of local police have taken the crash site under control. People have been asked not to visit the area as it may cause hindrance to rescue work.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is also set to visit the area later on Thursday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an air force chopper in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur.

According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash

An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.

An Indian Army chopper carrying senior defence officers has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources.

Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Officials said that search and rescue operations are on.

Reports added that the helicopter crashed landed after a technical engine failure.

Sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.

DD News, meanwhile, reported that three people have been rescued from the crash and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 19:32:40 IST

TAGS:

also read

IAF copter crash: All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu
India

IAF copter crash: All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu

The Mi-17V5 is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters. It can be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions

IAF copter goes down: From crash location to where Gen Bipin Rawat was heading, here's what we know
India

IAF copter goes down: From crash location to where Gen Bipin Rawat was heading, here's what we know

Group Captain Varun Singh, SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, the sole survivor of the crash, is undergoing treatment for his injuries at Military Hospital in Wellington

IAF Helicopter Crash: Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits Bipin Rawat's residence
India

IAF Helicopter Crash: Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits Bipin Rawat's residence

Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident and the government is likely to issue a statement in the Parliament about the crash