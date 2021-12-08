CDS Bipin Rawat Dies in Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: PM-chaired CCS meet ends; govt statement tomorrow in Parliament

IAF chopper crash today with Bipin Rawat News Updates: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

An Army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports. Some injured people have been taken to hospital.

Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

As per multiple reports, unnamed sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.

Shortly after receiving information about the helicopter crash, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter, saying he was shocked and praying for the safety of those on board. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too tweeted on the crash.

Reports state that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat which crashed in Tamil Nadu.

According to media reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat was to give a lecture at 2:45 pm in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu wrote, "Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu."

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha too reacted to the crash. He wrote on the social messaging app: "Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety."

Rahul Gandhi hopes for CDS General Bipin Rawat's safety. He writes on Twitter, "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington. Fourteen personnel including senior officials, were on board.

An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the crash of an army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff members on board.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to leave for Coimbatore from Chennai Airport on Wednesday and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash

According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI.

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

According to official sources, the IAF chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others, crashed in a forest area due to poor visibility following heavy fog, reported news agency PTI.

"I have reached the chopper crash site on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining passengers. Their condition is yet to be ascertained," said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.

The tragedy is a grim reminder of the deaths in aerial crashes involving several high-profile people including YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Sanjay Gandhi, Madhavrao Scindia, actress Soundarya etc.

As per ANI, CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases. Sources have revealed that four bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.

Singh is also expected to brief the Parliament on the crash of an air force chopper in the Nilgiris in the state.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the residence of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in Delhi on Wednesday following the crash of the helicopter carrying the CDS, his wife and 12 other defence officials in Tamill Nadu.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DGP C Sylendra Babu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu are taking a chartered flight to Coimbatore after 5 pm. Their travel plans from Coimbatore to Coonoor will depend on the communication from the Union defence ministry, a source said.

"We have received sad news. I am shocked. I have no words to express my grief. I am ending this meeting," she said and left the venue of the meeting in Malda. Banerjee, on a four-day administrative tour of the state, is scheduled to conduct several review meetings.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ended midway an administrative review meeting on Monday as soon as she came to know that an army chopper, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament on the IAF chopper crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Thursday, and not today, as speculated earlier. Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were among the 14 passengers on board.

According to Indian Express, traffic has been halted from Coonoor to Coimbatore.

Army personnel with the support of local police have taken the crash site under control. People have been asked not to visit the area as it may cause hindrance to rescue work. State Chief Minister MK Stalin is also set to visit the area later on Thursday.

According to official sources, identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing.

Of the 14 personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, in the military chopper that crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, 13 have been confirmed dead, reported ANI.

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit, reported ANI.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it said.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident, tweeted the Indian Air Force.

EAM S Jaishankar responded to the death of CDS Bipin Rawat during an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also to took Twitter to express condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. Sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for 90 percent burn injuries, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said General Bipin Rawat was an "outstanding soldier" and that "India will never forget his exceptional service".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the accident an unprecedented tragedy. "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives," he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

EAM S Jaishankar responded to the death of CDS Bipin Rawat during an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. "Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. Sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for 90 percent burn injuries, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said General Bipin Rawat was an "outstanding soldier" and that "India will never forget his exceptional service".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the accident an unprecedented tragedy. "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives," he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Thursday to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor after the chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates: The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The last rites of General Rawat will be performed in New Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife were among 13 killed after an IAF chopper en route to Wellington crashed in Tamil Nadu.

With inputs from agencies