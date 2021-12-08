CDS Bipin Rawat Dies in Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: PM-chaired CCS meet ends; govt statement tomorrow in Parliament

IAF chopper crash today with Bipin Rawat News Updates: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday
IAF Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates: The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Meanwhile, the government will issue a statement tomorrow in Parliament over the crash.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The last rites of General Rawat will be performed in New Delhi.
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife were among 13 killed after an IAF chopper en route to Wellington crashed in Tamil Nadu.
Thirteen of the 14 people onboard the IAF chopper that carried CDS Bipin Rawat died after it crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, PTI reported citing Nilgiris Collector. There is no official word on Rawat's condition.
Of the 14 personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, in the military chopper that crashed shortly after take-off today in Tamil Nadu, 13 have been confirmed dead, reported ANI.
According to official sources, identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing.
Army personnel with the support of local police have taken the crash site under control. People have been asked not to visit the area as it may cause hindrance to rescue work.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is also set to visit the area later on Thursday.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an air force chopper in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.
The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur.
According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash
An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.
An Indian Army chopper carrying senior defence officers has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources.
Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
Officials said that search and rescue operations are on.
Reports added that the helicopter crashed landed after a technical engine failure.
Sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.
DD News, meanwhile, reported that three people have been rescued from the crash and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.
With inputs from agencies