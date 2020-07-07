CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21: Central Board to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, says HRD Minister

CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21 | The CBSE in a notification said that the syllabus was being rationalised while retaining the core concepts as class room teaching had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to trim the syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 percent for the academic year 2020-21, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

The CBSE, too, released a notification regarding the revised syllabi, stating that it was being rationalised to the extent possible while retaining core subjects.

CBSE brings big respite to students, reduces syllabus for classes IX-XII: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pic.twitter.com/5sxM6fLEFR

"The prevailing health emergency in the country and at different parts of the world as well as the efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in loss of classroom teaching due to closure of schools. Therefore the Board has decided to revise the syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21," said the notification.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Board was likely to cut the syllabi by a third. According to the Indian Express, CBSE had asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to provide a list of topics and themes which are either repeated or whose learning outcomes are covered under other chapters.

The report had said that following topics could be excluded for Class 10 exams: the age of industrialisation in History, area of a triangle and frustum of a cone in Mathematics, and in Science, physical properties of metals and non-metals, and the ‘Tyndall Effect’ on the eye.

Last month, the HRD minister had said that the central government is contemplating the option of reducing the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year. He urged all teachers, academicians and educationists to share their views on this matter on MHRD's or his personal Twitter handle and on Facebook.

"I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions (sic). Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response," he said on Twitter.

The discussion over the reduction of syllabus started after the Union government received requests from several parents.

Besides the CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels for the next academic year.

“Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the concepts related to the subject are retained,” the CISCE said.