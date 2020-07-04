CISCE reduces ICSE, ISC syllabus by 25% for 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic
CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said there might be another 25 percent reduction if the conditions did not improve in the coming months
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, has announced reduction of syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels for the academic year 2020-2021.
In a release, the Council has said, "Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the concepts related to the subject are retained."
The CISCE has said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours.
According to a report by NDTV, CISCE has decided to reduce the syllabus by 25 percent for the next academic year.
As per a report by Times Now, the reduction in syllabus would be applicable for ICSE, ISC board exams that will be conducted in 2021.
The report quotes CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon as saying that there might be a 50 percent reduction in syllabus too if the conditions did not improve in the coming months.
"Given the academic loss till July, which is around 45 days we have reduced the syllabus for the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 Boards up to 25 percent," Gerry Arthoon said.
Arthoon added that the reduction in syllabus will be further reviewed as the ISCE and ISC schools are only being able to resume online classes from the first week of July.
All ISCE and ISC board schools affiliated to CISCE have been directed to ensure that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus.
The CISCE on Friday, 3 July, announced the assessment scheme for pending ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
