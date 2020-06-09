Centre likely to reduce syllabus for upcoming academic year, announces Ramesh Pokhriyal; classes were delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that the Centre is contemplating the option of reducing the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.

He has asked all teachers, academicians and educationists to share their views on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or his personal Twitter handle and on Facebook.

In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.@SanjayDhotreMP @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

The government has started discussing the idea after it received requests from several parents to reduce the syllabus for the upcoming batch.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to delay in starting classes for the new sessions and postponement of exams. Although the central and various state governments have been providing online classes, many students are not able to attend them due to lack of internet connection or smartphones.

The Centre has eased the COVID-19 lockdown, but it is not clear when schools will reopen.

The central government on Monday announced that it has started consultation with the state governments about the reopening of schools.

Pokhriyal on 8 June said, “As directed by me, Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education and Literacy department, MHRD is taking a meeting of all state education secretaries to discuss health & safety of students, hygiene measures in schools & issues regarding online/digital learning in their states.”

The process for reopening of schools has begun, but it will take more than two months to resume classes in schools depending on the coronavirus situation across the country, reported LiveMint, quoting HRD Ministry officials.

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mooted a suggestion that syllabus for all grades be reduced by 30 per cent in view of the prevailing situation.

In a letter to Pokhriyal, Sisodia said online teaching can only complement learning in school, not replace it.