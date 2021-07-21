CBSE Results 2021: The board has not yet confirmed the result date and time for Class 12 and 10, however, the deadline for declaring the results is 31 July which has been set as per a Supreme Court order

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results, from 22 July to 5 pm on 25 July, say reports.

"As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, as the last date is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these," the Central Board has said in a notice to school principals.

The notice further read: "CBSE is well aware of the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. Accordingly, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22 to 25 July. Further, it is requested that the schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush."

In case any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately, CBSE said in its notice.

As per Hindustan Times, to meet the deadline and to assist schools, the Board had kept its offices open today, 21 July, on a gazetted holiday.

The CBSE is also likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. The board has not yet confirmed the result date and time, however, the deadline for declaring the results is 31 July which has been set as per a Supreme Court order.

For the second year in a row, the central board will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year. This decision has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation and the changes in the evaluation criteria.

Once declared, candidates can check the scores on the official result portals of CBSE https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Here are some other websites to check CBSE Class 10th Result and CBSE Class 12th Result:

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

results.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, CBSE results will also be available on UMANG’s official websites and via Interactive Voice Response (IVRS) and SMS.

Only after declaring the results, CBSE will issue mark sheets and pass certificates to students. To access their results, candidates would need the school code, exam roll number, and date of birth.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the CBSE results will be declared without holding any exam this year. Amid the second COVID-19 wave, the exams were scrapped by the board.

For the first time, the CBSE board exam results will also be made available to students through DigiLocker. It is a safe government platform where storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates are done with acute maintenance. If any candidate is unable to log in, then they can sign up using an Aadhar number and access mark sheets and certificates.

Thie year, on 1 May, CBSE had released a special marking scheme or policy for students of Class 10 where it mentioned that the results will be evaluated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by respective schools.

While for Class 12, 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 scores each whereas 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

As per the latest notice, the board had asked all the schools to finalise the results for Class 12 students by 22 July.

July 22 will be the last date for finalising the class XII result. The office will remain closed on July 21 on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/QzjknSlzmZ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

For the unversed, CBSE will give students another chance to appear for board exams, especially the ones who are unhappy with their results. The exams will be conducted once the pandemic situation is under control.