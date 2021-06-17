As per the new evaluation criteria for assessing CBSE Class 12 students, the board results will be declared based on marks scored during Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 theory exams and as marks scored during practical exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday finally notified its evaluation criteria for assessing Class 12 students. Besides giving weightage to marks scored by students during the unit test or mid-term or pre-board exams, including practicals, the new policy combines marks scored in classes 10 and 11 as part of the evaluation process.

The Supreme Court, which was hearing the matter, approved the new policy on Wednesday. CBSE said that it will release the Class 12 results based on this new evaluation policy by 31 July. The exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will marks be calculated under the new evaluation policy?

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is: 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

Let us look into a detailed breakup of the marks.

From Class 10: The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for Class 10, the 30 percent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

From Class 11: Marks scored during Class 11 will be given 30 percent weightage in calculating the total marks. The board said that the 30 percent marks on the theory component of the final exam will be taken for this.

For Class 11: Finally, the 40 percent marks for Class 12 will be calculated based on a student's performance during the unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

Practical exams: The board has decided to include marks of practical/internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

What happens when a students fail to meet the qualifying criteria?

In case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, CBSE has said that he/she will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" or "Compartment" Category.

Depending on the theory or practical portion (80/20, 70/30, 60/40, 50/50, 30/60) decided by the school and based on the above criteria, CBSE on Thursday presented the following broad distribution of marks assigned to various components on the basis of which final marks of every student will be calculated.

The board has said that the subject-wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of +/-5 marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year.

"However, the overall average marks for the school assessed in 2020-2021, for all the subjects, should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school by 2 marks in the specific reference year.

In case, data for a school for only two years' is available then the best performance out of two years will be taken and in case, data is available for only one year, the same will be taken," it said.

The schools have been asked to form a five-member result committee for finalising the results.

"CBSE will make available an online module to claim the honorarium which will be remitted directly into the account of committee members. As marks of Class 11 and Class 12, component will be awarded at the school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams, etc,' the board said on Thursday.

"Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," the policy said, according to PTI.

When and where to check Class 12 Board Results?

The CBSE has asked schools to finalise results and upload them on the portal by 15 July while the final result will be declared 31 July.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online on various official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.

If the official websites are down, students can also check their scores on the mobile application DigiLocker.

With inputs from PTI