Students can check their grades by visiting the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams very soon. Class 10 results are expected to be announced this week, while Class 12 scorecards will be released by 31 July.

Apart from these portals, the scorecards will also be available in DigiLocker.

Through DigiLocker, students can have direct access to important documents including mark sheets, pass certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates by just logging in to the account.

DigiLocker is a safe government platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates.

Students can follow these simple steps to create an account in DigiLocker:

Step 1: Click this link

Step 2: Submit name, date of birth as per aadhaar card, specify gender, enter mobile number along with a 6-digit security PIN, email ID, and Aadhaar number

Step 3: After submitting all details, students will have to set a username

Step 4: After the account is created, click on browse documents, and enter the board roll number to get access to exam documents

The Digilocker app does not require students to submit their CBSE Roll Number. It only requires the Aadhar Card number and registered mobile number to check marks and mark sheets.

- Go to the official website https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard

- On the homepage, search and click on the ‘education’ section. Under this section, click on the ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ link

- As a new page opens, select Class 10 mark sheet, Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, and Class 12 mark sheet as per the requirement

- To avail these documents, students will have to log in using the mobile number that has been registered with CBSE; only then candidates will be able to access their mark sheet or certificates.