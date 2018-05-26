CBSE Class 12 results declared: 'Never counted number of hours I studied', says all-India topper Meghna Srivastava

With just one mark away from a perfect 10 on 10, Meghna Srivastava, from Noida is "thrilled beyond words" at becoming the all India topper in CBSE Class 12 results.

A student of Step By Step School in Noida, Srivastava scored 499 out of 500 marks in CBSE Class 12 exams. A humanities student, Srivastava scored a clean hundred in History, Geography, Psychology, and Economics but lost out one mark in core English subject, according to NDTV.

With an aggregate score of 99.8 percent, Srivastava outperformed last year's topper Raksha Gopal, who had got 99.6 percent in CBSE exam.

She never expected to top the CBSE Class 12 results, but said that she always maintained consistency in the hard work she put in. According to NDTV, Srivastava aspires to be a to be a psychologist. "I never stressed about the exams. In fact, I didn't take any tution classes. I just maintained consistency," she told NDTV.

Speaking to India Today, Srivastava advised future aspirants to keep away from the temptation of cramming up as many lessons as they can in the last minute study plan. She said the reason for her success could be fact that she dedicated equal time to every subject throughout the year and solved a lot of sample papers, carefully examining her weak points while boosting her speed.

The 17-year-old also said that she was thrilled to do well in the exam but never really expected to top all India rankings. "I am overwhelmed to see the results. I never expected that I will score 499 marks. Actually, nobody expects to score these many marks," she told India Today.

She credited her exemplary performance to her parents and teachers and said that the recipe for her success was sheer hard work, Srivastava was quoted as saying by CNN-News18. She said that she never counted the number of hours she studied and working hard throughout the year was the only way to ace exams.

"There is no secret, you just have to work hard and be consistent throughout the year. I never counted the number of hours I studied. My teachers and parents have been really helpful. They never pressurised me," Srivastava told ANI.

Speaking to reporters, she also revealed that she is an avid reader and likes to do community service. Recounting a field trip to Uttarakhand, Srivastava described the experience as "gratifying" and satisfying. She is also a movie buff and enjoys cooking in her free time, India TV reported. She was born on 18 August 2000.

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 or the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) and once again girls have outperformed boys. Seven out of top nine scorers are girls, while the pass percentage for female students (88.31 percent) is once again higher than that of male candidates (78.99 percent). The top two slots in all India rankings were also occupied by girls.

Anoushka Chandra, who came a close second, studied at SAJ School, Sector 14, in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area. Chahat Bodhraj from Jaipur's Neerja Modi School secured the third position in the examination along with four other girls — Tanuja Kapri, Supriya Kaushik, Astha Bamba, and Ananya Singh — and two boys — Nakul Gupta, Kshitij Anand.