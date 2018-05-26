CBSE 12th Result 2018 declared: Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad tops exam; Trivandrum leads in pass percentage at 97.32%

Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has emerged as the all India topper of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams, the results of which were declared today on the boards's official website cbse.nic.in. Srivastava topped the CBSE All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) also known as Class 12 Board exams by scoring 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

The pass percentage this year stands at 83.01, reports said, with Trivandrum topping the list at a pass percentage of 97.32 percent. Chennai stood second with a pass percentage of 93.87 percent followed by Delhi at 89 percent, ANI tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th board exam results today before 12.30. Aspirants can check the results on the board's official website cbse.nic.in.

The students can also check their result using Google search for the first time this year. They can get their results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the internet using Microsoft's "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.

Below are the steps to check the results through the official website:

- Visit the board's official website cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' option in the 'Recent Announcements' section.

- Enter your admit card details and press submit.

- Take a printout of your results for future reference.

