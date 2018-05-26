CBSE 12th Result 2018 latest updates: Girls have performed better in CBSE Class 12 exams with pass percentage of 88.31 percent against 78.99 percent for boys. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all students who cleared the CBSE Class 12 exams. "Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the CBSE exams. Best wishes for your future endeavours," she wrote.

This year, according to The Times of India, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage has improved to to 83.01 percent from 82.02 percent last year. The results were announced today at 12.30 pm. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with 499 marks out of 500.

The CBSE has declared the results of Class 12 examination today. To check their results, students can go to: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.

The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singpore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, CBSE said. According to ANI, the post-result counselling will continue till 9 June.

The CBSE also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm all days from anywhere in the country.

Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store. Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.

The results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year. Until now, students had to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 or all India Senior School Certificate Examination, which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.

To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.

On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their score card will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.

The results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the score cards.

"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the company's blogpost revealed.

Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.