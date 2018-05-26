CBSE 12th Result 2018 latest updates: Girls have performed better in CBSE Class 12 exams with pass percentage of 88.31 percent against 78.99 percent for boys. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all students who cleared the CBSE Class 12 exams. "Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the CBSE exams. Best wishes for your future endeavours," she wrote.
This year, according to The Times of India, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage has improved to to 83.01 percent from 82.02 percent last year. The results were announced today at 12.30 pm. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with 499 marks out of 500.
The CBSE has declared the results of Class 12 examination today. To check their results, students can go to: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.
The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singpore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, CBSE said. According to ANI, the post-result counselling will continue till 9 June.
The CBSE also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm all days from anywhere in the country.
Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store. Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.
The results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year. Until now, students had to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of Class 12 examination today, education secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website.
About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 or all India Senior School Certificate Examination, which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.
This year, the results of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time, according to media reports.
Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their score card will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.
The results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the score cards.
"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the company's blogpost revealed.
Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.
Updated Date: May 26, 2018 13:16 PM
Highlights
Topper Meghna Srivastava scored 100% on four subjects
Here are topper Meghna Srivastava's marks, as per Hindustan Times:
English Core - 99
History - 100
Geography - 100
Psychology - 100
Economics - 100
Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 12 exams
Girls have performed better in CBSE Class 12 exams with pass percentage of 88.31 percent against 78.99 percent for boys. - PTI
Anoushka Chandra second topper
According to Hindustan Times, Anoushka Chandra is the second all India topper with 498 out of 500 marks.
Meghna Srivastava tops CBSE Class 12 exam
Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with 499 marks out of 500, reported ANI.
Pass percentage improves to 83.01%
This year, according to The Times of India, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage has improved to to 83.01 percent from 82.02 percent last year. The results were announced today at 12.30 pm.
CBSE Class 12 results have been declared
The CBSE has declared the results of Class 12 examination today. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
Tele-counselling service for students
The CBSE also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm all days from anywhere in the country.
CBSE Class 12 exmas held between 3 March and 25 April
The CBSE Class 12 examinations were meant to be originally held between 3 March and 13 April, but they had to be extended till 25 April when a re-examination was conducted after the Economics paper was leaked.
Users to get Class 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones through 'SMS Organizer', announces Microsoft
Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store. Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their score card will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.
How to check your results on Google:
Follow these steps to check your results directly on Google
Step 1: Log on to the website, google.com
Step 2: Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided
Step 3: On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on 'Check Exam Results'
Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen
Results through IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM)
The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:
24300699: For local subscribers in Delhi
011 24300699: For subscribers in other parts of the country
Input: CBSE press release
For schools under Delhi Region
"Schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them," a press release by CBSE reads.
Websites where CBSE results can be accessed
Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results on: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.
Here's how you can check your results:
- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.
- Enter the required details and hit 'Submit'.
- Take a printout of your results or download them for future reference.
CBSE to declare Class 12 results today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of Class 12 examination today, education secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website.
13:16 (IST)
Topper Meghna Srivastava scored 100% on four subjects
Here are topper Meghna Srivastava's marks, as per Hindustan Times:
English Core - 99
History - 100
Geography - 100
Psychology - 100
Economics - 100
13:11 (IST)
Education secretary Anil Swarup tweets altenative ways of checking Class 12 results
As more than 11 lakh students attempt to check the CBSE Class 12 results, it is possible that the CBSE official website may take longer time to respond. Due to this, education secretary Anil Swarup tweeted a list of other ways students can access their results.
13:07 (IST)
Check Class 12 results on Google
Search for 'CBSE Class 12 Results' and type in the relevant information.
13:06 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee tweets her wishes to all Class 12 students
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all students who cleared the CBSE Class 12 exams. "Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the CBSE exams. Best wishes for your future endeavours," she wrote.
13:04 (IST)
12,737 students score above 95%
According to the Hindustan Times, 12,737 students scored 95 percent or more, while 72,599 candidates have scored 90 percent and above marks
12:59 (IST)
Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 12 exams
Girls have performed better in CBSE Class 12 exams with pass percentage of 88.31 percent against 78.99 percent for boys. - PTI
12:52 (IST)
Seven students on third position
Seven students have received 497 marks out of 500, making them the third place toppers, reported Hindustan Times.
12:48 (IST)
Anoushka Chandra second topper
According to Hindustan Times, Anoushka Chandra is the second all India topper with 498 out of 500 marks.
12:43 (IST)
Meghna Srivastava tops CBSE Class 12 exam
Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with 499 marks out of 500, reported ANI.
12:42 (IST)
Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi emerge as top three regions
12:38 (IST)
Pass percentage improves to 83.01%
This year, according to The Times of India, the CBSE Class 12 pass percentage has improved to to 83.01 percent from 82.02 percent last year. The results were announced today at 12.30 pm.
12:32 (IST)
Multiple websites where CBSE results can be accessed
Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results on: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.
12:27 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results have been declared
The CBSE has declared the results of Class 12 examination today. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
12:26 (IST)
CBSE leak case solved: Una teacher arrested for leaking Class 12 Economics paper
In April, the Delhi Crime Branch solved the CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak case. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, the CBSE exam superintendent in Una, Himachal Pradesh had leaked the Class 10 Mathematics paper in addition to leaking the Class 12 Economics paper. Kumar had been teaching economics at the DAV Centenary Public School for the last eight years. He was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.
The economics paper was leaked on March 23 - three days before the exam date - in Himachal Pradesh's Una town and was shared on social networking site WhatsApp by at least 40 groups. The leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening March 26, the day of the exam.
12:16 (IST)
82% of students passed CBSE Class 12 exams in 2017
According to Times Now, 82 percent of the students who appeared for the exam (10,98,891 students) passed the CBSE Class 12 exam.
12:09 (IST)
RECAP: Class 12 Economics re-test held on 25 April
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted a re-test of Class 12 Economics paper on 25 April, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across India. Students were allowed to appear for the exam with the same admit card they had used for other subjects. After reports of the leak surfaced on 28 March, the CBSE announced it will re-conduct the examination on 25 April.
For conducting the re-test of the economics paper, the board had said "Class 12 exams are a gateway to higher education and various professional competitive exams which have limited seats... Therefore, giving undue advantage to a handful of beneficiaries of the alleged leak of the economics paper would not be in larger interest of the students."
12:02 (IST)
Here's how to check CBSE Class 12 results:
- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.
- Enter the required details and click on 'Submit'.
- Take a printout of your results for future reference.
11:52 (IST)
More than 11 lakh students wait in anticipation of Class 12 results
This year, 11,86,306 students, registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams, across the country. The examinations were held in 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.
11:43 (IST)
CBSE collaborates with Google for disseminating Class 12 results
Students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score on smartphone or desktop using Google Search. Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, Rama Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform."
11:38 (IST)
Post-result counselling to go on till 9 June
According to ANI, the post-result CBSE counselling will continue till 9 June.
11:31 (IST)
Tele-counselling to be provided by 69 trained specialists
The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singpore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.
11:22 (IST)
Tele-counselling service for students
The CBSE also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm all days from anywhere in the country.
11:20 (IST)
CBSE to announce Class 10 results on 28 or 29 May
The CBSE announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of Class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi told IANS.
11:17 (IST)
More than 28 lakh students appeared for Class 12, 10 exams
More than 28 lakh students had appeared to give their CBSE Class 12, 10 exams for both classes combined, which were held at 8,591 across the country and Gulf and other nations.
11:15 (IST)
RECAP: SC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into CBSE paper leak, decision to conduct re-examination
On 1 May, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the CBSE paper leak case and the Board's order to conduct re-examination. The petition alleged that the CBSE gave the order to protect the "real culprits" within the body and demanded that it be quashed, but a bench of justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that the court would not like to the interfere with the conduct of the re-examination.
11:11 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 exmas held between 3 March and 25 April
The CBSE Class 12 examinations were meant to be originally held between 3 March and 13 April, but they had to be extended till 25 April when a re-examination was conducted after the Economics paper was leaked.
11:07 (IST)
RECAP: CBSE conducts separate board exams for six students who represented India in various global sports events
In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted separate exams for six students of Class 10 and 12 this year as they were representing the country in international sports championships during the regular schedule. Four of these six students, including Commonwealth Games hero Anish Bhanwala, bagged medals in their respective events.
10:59 (IST)
Check CBSE Class 12 results via Bing
The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the score cards.
"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the Microsoft's blogpost revealed. Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.
10:54 (IST)
Users to get Class 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones through 'SMS Organizer', announces Microsoft
Microsoft on Thursday announced that users can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day. Users can avail the feature on "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store. Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their score card will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.
10:51 (IST)
CBSE conducts re-test of Class 12 Economics paper
The Board had conducted a re-test of Class 12 Economics paper on 25 April, nearly a month after it was leaked, triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.
10:40 (IST)
How to check your results on Google:
Follow these steps to check your results directly on Google
Step 1: Log on to the website, google.com
Step 2: Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided
Step 3: On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on 'Check Exam Results'
Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen
10:35 (IST)
Results to be available on Google this year
The results of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year.
Until now, students had to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results
However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for result deceleration.
10:31 (IST)
Results through IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM)
The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:
24300699: For local subscribers in Delhi
011 24300699: For subscribers in other parts of the country
Input: CBSE press release
10:27 (IST)
For schools under Delhi Region
"Schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them," a press release by CBSE reads.
10:12 (IST)
Class 12 digital marksheets can be found on DigiLocker.gov
Started in 2016, this year too the CBSE will provide Class 12 digital mark sheets on DigiLocker. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from one's mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.
10:08 (IST)
'These exams are not end of the world,' says education secretary Anil Swarup
On the eve of the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, education secretary Anil Swarup asked students to treat their results with equanimity and said whatever the outcome, it is not the end of the world. "All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," he said in a tweet.
10:05 (IST)
How to check Class 12 results through SMS:
The CBSE Class 12 results can be received through SMS as well. Send the following message: "cbse12 <rollno> <school no.> <center no.>" to mobile number 7738299899.
10:00 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results can be accessed through Interactive Voice Response System
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations can access their results through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Local subscribers in Delhi can call onto 24300699, while those from other parts of the country will have to add the STD code before the number: 011 – 24300699.
09:54 (IST)
Schools to receive Class 12 results on email ids registered with CBSE
All CBSE affiliated schools will receive the Class 12 board results automatically on the email ids already registered with the Board.
09:50 (IST)
Websites where CBSE results can be accessed
Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results on: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and the official website cbse.nic.in.
09:42 (IST)
CBSE to declare Class 12 results for all ten regions
09:38 (IST)
Here's how you can check your results:
- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.
- Enter the required details and hit 'Submit'.
- Take a printout of your results or download them for future reference.
09:31 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results likely to be announced at 12.30 pm, say reports
According to News18, the CBSE Class 12 results 2018 will be announced at 12.30 pm on the official board website.
09:27 (IST)
CBSE to declare Class 12 results today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the results of Class 12 examination today, education secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. To check their results, students can go to the official CBSE website.