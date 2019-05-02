CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: Steps to check CBSE 12th results on Google; type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' on browser for scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 2019 Class 12 results today (Thursday, 2 May) on the official websites www.cbse.nic.in. Google has partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information.

All students have to do is go to google.com and type 'CBSE result' to get the pertinent link.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Google

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.

Step 2: Type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' in the search tab.

Step 3: A CBSE window will open asking you details like your roll number and date of birth for verification.

Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the 'Check Exam Results' button.

Step 5: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the results for future reference.

The Class 12 CBSE results will also be available on results.nic.in.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year's Class 12 exams, and the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams stands at 83.4 percent.

Girls and transgender students both outperformed boys. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.

The best performing region was Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent. Chennai region's pass percentage fared second best at 92.93 percent, while Delhi's pass percentage stood at 91.87 percent.

