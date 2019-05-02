CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: 83.4% pass exam; Thiruvananthapuram the best performing region with 98.2% success rate

CBSE Class 12 Result Declared | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 results on 2 May. Students who appeared for the exams can visit http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/ to access their scores. Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination, and the overall pass percentage stands for Class 12 CBSE board stands at 83.4 percent.

Girls and transgender students both outperformed boys. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.

The best performing region was Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 98.2. Chennai region's pass percentage fared second best at 92.93 percent, while Delhi's pass percentage stood at 91.87 percent.

In comparison to 2018, the pass percentage for Class 12 CBSE 2019 has improved slightly.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 12 exam was 83 percent, reports News18. While boys outperformed girls with 88.31 pass percentage, girls secured 78.99 percent.

The CBSE 12 board exams were conducted from 15 February to 4 April.

With students waiting to check their results, the situation is bound to be chaotic. To help the students ease into the process of checking their CBSE Class 12 result, the steps for the same are mentioned below:

• Visit cbseresults.nic.in

• Click on the link “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2019”

• Enter your hall ticket number; school number and centre number exactly as mentioned on your CBSE Class 12 admit cards

• Click on the ‘Submit’ button

• Check and download your CBSE 12th result 2019

