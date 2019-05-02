CBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE updates: 83.4% students pass Class 12 board exams; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora emerge toppers

CBSE Board Result 2019 declared LATEST updates | Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 percent.
Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent in the CBSE Class 12 exams. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.
CBSE declared the Class 12 results 2019 today (Thursday, 2 May). This comes as a surprise as the board earlier said both the Class 12 and Class 10 results would be declared in the third week of May. The results are available on the official website www.cbse.nic.in.
How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:
Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream
Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference
This year, teachers were instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers.
"This year, the marking scheme prepared for evaluators highlights that priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers by students, other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," a CBSE notification said.
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on 29 and 26 May. CBSE had faced cases of paper leaks, after which the board had to re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam.
However, this year, CBSE concluded the examinations without incident. The board also took stern action against those spreading fake news about a leak, reports said.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:22:52 IST
Highlights
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Girls, transgender students outperform boys
Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.
Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora top CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, each scoring 499 marks out of 500.
83.4% pass CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exams stands at 83.4 percent.
Trivandrum fares best
Trivandrum has emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.
How to download CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019
- Open CBSE results website cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class XII ) 2019 - Announced on 2nd May 2019'
- On the page that opens, enter your roll number and other details and click 'Submit'
- Your results will appear on the screen
- Download the results and take a print out for future reference
CBSE Class 12 results declared
How to register for SMS Organizer to get CBSE Class 12 result
Step 1: Download SMS Organizer app from Google Play on your Android phone
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app to pre-register
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth to register
Step 4: Once CBSE declares the results, students can receive their score card on the app
83.01% overall pass percentage in 2018
Last year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 percent and above in the Class 12 exams and 12,737 students over 95 percent. Seven students got 497 or 500 marks. The pass percentage was 83.01.
Over 31 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 12 results
Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. Of the lot, 18.1 were boys and 12.9 lakh were girls. In 2018, of the 11.84 lakh students who had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams, 11.06 lakh actually appeared for them.
Google ties up with CBSE
Besides Microsoft, Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the pertinent link.
CBSE Class 12 results on the app
Students can also check their results on the myCBSEapp available on Google Play. Candidates need to pre-register their roll number to check their results.
Microsoft to host CBSE Class 12 result
This year, as well, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announced the results, students or their parents will get the result even if they are not connected to the internet.
CBSE results were expected in third week of May
Earlier, the board had announced that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results would be announced in the third week of May, days apart.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream
Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference
CBSE Class 12 exams held from 15 Feb to 4 April
The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April. The Class 10 exams were conducted from 21 February to 29 March.
CBSE Class 12 results likely today
In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it will declare the results of Class 12 exams today (Thursday, May 2).
