CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: 83.4% students pass 12th board exams; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora emerge toppers

CBSE Board Result 2019 declared LATEST updates | Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, three students share the second rank scoring 498 out of 500 and 18 candidates came in third. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 percent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CBSE Class 12 students, wishing them the best "for their endeavours".
After announcing Class 12 results, CBSE said it will declare the Class 10 board results on 5 May.
Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent in the CBSE Class 12 board exams. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgender students cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 percent.
Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent in the CBSE Class 12 exams. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.
CBSE declared the Class 12 results 2019 today (Thursday, 2 May). This comes as a surprise as the board earlier said both the Class 12 and Class 10 results would be declared in the third week of May. The results are available on the official website www.cbse.nic.in.
How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:
Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream
Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference
This year, teachers were instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers.
"This year, the marking scheme prepared for evaluators highlights that priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers by students, other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," a CBSE notification said.
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on 29 and 26 May. CBSE had faced cases of paper leaks, after which the board had to re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam.
However, this year, CBSE concluded the examinations without incident. The board also took stern action against those spreading fake news about a leak, reports said.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 15:33:08 IST
Highlights
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Overall pass percentage slightly better this year
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stands at 83.4 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
Read more here
How to check CBSE 12 Result 2019 on Google
Step 1: Open the Google Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.
Step 2: Type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' in the search tab.
Step 3: A CBSE window will open asking you details like your roll number and date of birth for verification.
Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the 'Check Exam Results' button.
Step 5: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the results for future reference.
Read more here
Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 12 students
"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.
Smriti Irani's son gets 91%
The Union minister is all praises for her son for scoring well in the CBSE Class 12 exams.
18 students rank third in CBSE Class 12 exams
Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among the 18 students who came in third in the CBSE Class 12 exams.
Both first and second rankers are girls
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 results, three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500. These are Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.
HRD minister congratulates CBSE Class 12 students
Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted his congratulations to all the students who passed thr CBSE Class 12 exams and also wished the students who didn't clear the exams the best.
Confusion over Class 10, Class 12 result dates
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move today (Thursday, 2 May), CBSE declared the Class 12 results and is expected to release the Class 10 results on 5 May.
Read more on Class 10 here
CBSE to declare Class 10 result on 5 May
Amid confusion after CBSE earlier said both the Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the third week of May, on Thursday, the board said it will declare the Class 10 results on 5 May.
How to check CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Google
Step 1: Open the Google Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.
Step 2: Type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' in the search tab.
Step 3: A CBSE window will open asking you details like your roll number and date of birth for verification.
Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the 'Check Exam Results' button.
Step 5: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the results for future reference.
Read more here
Arvind Kejriwal's son get 96.4% in CBSE Class 12 exams
"With God’s grace and well-wishers' blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude," the Delhi chief minister's wife tweeted.
Websites, SMS service to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019
CBSE has made several alternatives available to check the Class 12 2019 results this year. The board has tied up with Google to make the scores easily available on the homepage and also made an SMS service available with a tie-up with Microsoft.
Read this for more details
CBSE Class 12 percentage on the rise since 2016
CBSE Class 12 result 2019 toppers
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the Class 12 CBSE exams, both with scores of 499 out of 500.
Read more here
Overall pass percentage slightlty better this year
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stands at 83.4 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
Read more here
Two girls top CBSE Class 12 exams
Hansika Shukla is from DPS Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora is from SVM Muzaffarnagar. Both toppers secured 499 out of 500 marks (99.8 percent).
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Girls, transgender students outperform boys
Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.
Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora top CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, each scoring 499 marks out of 500.
83.4% pass CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exams stands at 83.4 percent.
Trivandrum fares best
Trivandrum has emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.
How to download CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019
- Open CBSE results website cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class XII ) 2019 - Announced on 2nd May 2019'
- On the page that opens, enter your roll number and other details and click 'Submit'
- Your results will appear on the screen
- Download the results and take a print out for future reference
CBSE Class 12 results declared
How to register for SMS Organizer to get CBSE Class 12 result
Step 1: Download SMS Organizer app from Google Play on your Android phone
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app to pre-register
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth to register
Step 4: Once CBSE declares the results, students can receive their score card on the app
83.01% overall pass percentage in 2018
Last year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 percent and above in the Class 12 exams and 12,737 students over 95 percent. Seven students got 497 or 500 marks. The pass percentage was 83.01.
Over 31 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 12 results
Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. Of the lot, 18.1 were boys and 12.9 lakh were girls. In 2018, of the 11.84 lakh students who had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams, 11.06 lakh actually appeared for them.
Google ties up with CBSE
Besides Microsoft, Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the pertinent link.
CBSE Class 12 results on the app
Students can also check their results on the myCBSEapp available on Google Play. Candidates need to pre-register their roll number to check their results.
Microsoft to host CBSE Class 12 result
This year, as well, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announced the results, students or their parents will get the result even if they are not connected to the internet.
CBSE results were expected in third week of May
Earlier, the board had announced that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results would be announced in the third week of May, days apart.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream
Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference
CBSE Class 12 exams held from 15 Feb to 4 April
The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April. The Class 10 exams were conducted from 21 February to 29 March.
CBSE Class 12 results likely today
In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it will declare the results of Class 12 exams today (Thursday, May 2).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
15:27 (IST)
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
15:12 (IST)
Overall pass percentage slightly better this year
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stands at 83.4 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
Read more here
15:10 (IST)
How to check CBSE 12 Result 2019 on Google
Step 1: Open the Google Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.
Step 2: Type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' in the search tab.
Step 3: A CBSE window will open asking you details like your roll number and date of birth for verification.
Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the 'Check Exam Results' button.
Step 5: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the results for future reference.
Read more here
14:56 (IST)
Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 12 students
"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours," the prime minister tweeted.
14:51 (IST)
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
14:33 (IST)
Smriti Irani's son gets 91%
The Union minister is all praises for her son for scoring well in the CBSE Class 12 exams.
14:29 (IST)
18 students rank third in CBSE Class 12 exams
Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among the 18 students who came in third in the CBSE Class 12 exams.
14:27 (IST)
Both first and second rankers are girls
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 results, three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500. These are Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana's Jind.
14:23 (IST)
HRD minister congratulates CBSE Class 12 students
Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted his congratulations to all the students who passed thr CBSE Class 12 exams and also wished the students who didn't clear the exams the best.
14:18 (IST)
Confusion over Class 10, Class 12 result dates
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move today (Thursday, 2 May), CBSE declared the Class 12 results and is expected to release the Class 10 results on 5 May.
Read more on Class 10 here
14:09 (IST)
CBSE to declare Class 10 result on 5 May
Amid confusion after CBSE earlier said both the Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the third week of May, on Thursday, the board said it will declare the Class 10 results on 5 May.
14:07 (IST)
How to check CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Google
Step 1: Open the Google Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.
Step 2: Type 'CBSE 12 Result 2019' in the search tab.
Step 3: A CBSE window will open asking you details like your roll number and date of birth for verification.
Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the 'Check Exam Results' button.
Step 5: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the results for future reference.
Read more here
13:48 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal's son get 96.4% in CBSE Class 12 exams
"With God’s grace and well-wishers' blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude," the Delhi chief minister's wife tweeted.
13:46 (IST)
Websites, SMS service to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019
CBSE has made several alternatives available to check the Class 12 2019 results this year. The board has tied up with Google to make the scores easily available on the homepage and also made an SMS service available with a tie-up with Microsoft.
Read this for more details
13:44 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 percentage on the rise since 2016
13:36 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 result 2019 toppers
Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the Class 12 CBSE exams, both with scores of 499 out of 500.
Read more here
13:34 (IST)
Overall pass percentage slightlty better this year
The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 CBSE board exams 2019 stands at 83.4 percent, slightly higher than the 83.01 percent registered last year.
Read more here
13:26 (IST)
Two girls top CBSE Class 12 exams
Hansika Shukla is from DPS Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora is from SVM Muzaffarnagar. Both toppers secured 499 out of 500 marks (99.8 percent).
13:22 (IST)
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
13:16 (IST)
Girls, transgender students outperform boys
Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.
13:12 (IST)
Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora top CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, each scoring 499 marks out of 500.
13:09 (IST)
83.4% pass CBSE Class 12 exams
This year, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 12 exams stands at 83.4 percent.
13:05 (IST)
Trivandrum fares best
Trivandrum has emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.
13:04 (IST)
Google makes it easy to find CBSE Class 12 results
Here is how you can check CBSE Class 12 results on Google:
13:00 (IST)
How to download CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019
- Open CBSE results website cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Senior School Certificate Examination ( Class XII ) 2019 - Announced on 2nd May 2019'
- On the page that opens, enter your roll number and other details and click 'Submit'
- Your results will appear on the screen
- Download the results and take a print out for future reference
12:59 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results declared
12:54 (IST)
How to register for SMS Organizer to get CBSE Class 12 result
Step 1: Download SMS Organizer app from Google Play on your Android phone
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app to pre-register
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth to register
Step 4: Once CBSE declares the results, students can receive their score card on the app
12:52 (IST)
83.01% overall pass percentage in 2018
Last year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 percent and above in the Class 12 exams and 12,737 students over 95 percent. Seven students got 497 or 500 marks. The pass percentage was 83.01.
12:48 (IST)
Over 31 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 12 results
Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. Of the lot, 18.1 were boys and 12.9 lakh were girls. In 2018, of the 11.84 lakh students who had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams, 11.06 lakh actually appeared for them.
12:45 (IST)
Google ties up with CBSE
Besides Microsoft, Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the pertinent link.
12:42 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results on the app
Students can also check their results on the myCBSEapp available on Google Play. Candidates need to pre-register their roll number to check their results.
12:41 (IST)
Microsoft to host CBSE Class 12 result
This year, as well, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announced the results, students or their parents will get the result even if they are not connected to the internet.
12:39 (IST)
CBSE results were expected in third week of May
Earlier, the board had announced that both the Class 10 and Class 12 results would be announced in the third week of May, days apart.
12:38 (IST)
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream
Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference
12:33 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 exams held from 15 Feb to 4 April
The CBSE Class 12 board exams were held from 15 February to 4 April. The Class 10 exams were conducted from 21 February to 29 March.
12:32 (IST)
CBSE Class 12 results likely today
In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it will declare the results of Class 12 exams today (Thursday, May 2).