CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: 83.4% students pass 12th board exams; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora emerge toppers



CBSE Board Result 2019 declared LATEST updates | Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the CBSE Class 12 exams, three students share the second rank scoring 498 out of 500 and 18 candidates came in third. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CBSE Class 12 students, wishing them the best "for their endeavours".

After announcing Class 12 results, CBSE said it will declare the Class 10 board results on 5 May.

Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent in the CBSE Class 12 board exams. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgender students cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each. The overall pass percentage is 83.4 percent.

Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top performing region with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent in the CBSE Class 12 exams. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.

CBSE declared the Class 12 results 2019 today (Thursday, 2 May). This comes as a surprise as the board earlier said both the Class 12 and Class 10 results would be declared in the third week of May. The results are available on the official website www.cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

This year, teachers were instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers.

"This year, the marking scheme prepared for evaluators highlights that priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers by students, other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme," a CBSE notification said.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on 29 and 26 May. CBSE had faced cases of paper leaks, after which the board had to re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam.

However, this year, CBSE concluded the examinations without incident. The board also took stern action against those spreading fake news about a leak, reports said.

