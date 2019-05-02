CBSE 12th Result 2019 toppers list: Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora top CBSE Class 12 board exams with 99.8%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 board examinations today on its official website. The board conducted Class 12 examinations from 15 February to 4 April, 2019. Candidates can check their result on the official website-http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/

Hansika Shukla is from DPS Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora, from SVM Muzaffarnagar.

This year, as many as 31, 14,821 candidates registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination out which nearly 13 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examination reports, India Today.

Girls outperformed boys by 9 percent. While 88.70 percent of girls passed, 83.3 percent of transgenders cleared the exams and 79.4 percent boys passed.

The overall pass percentage this year has increased marginally to 83.4%.The number of students clearing the exam has been on a upward slope since 2016. It is a rise from last year when pass percentage was 83.01. In 2017, the same was 82.02 percent.

In 2018, Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School, Noida,emerged as the national topper rank with 499 marks out of 500 while Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad secured the second position with 498 marks. Both toppers belonged to the humanities stream.

Vijay Ganesh from Kerala ranked first in the differently able category with a score of 492. Pooja Kumari of Dehradun secured the second position with 489 while Lavanya Jha of Delhi came third with 487.

