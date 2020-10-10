CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2020 to be declared soon, check at cbseresults.nic.in

Candidates can also check their scores at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. The results can also be checked from DigiLocker website and app

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 compartment result 2020 is expected to be declared soon on the board's official website - cbseresults.nic.in. The compartment exam was conducted from 22 to 28 September.

Candidates can also check their score at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. The results can also be checked from DigiLocker website and app.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category after the CBSE announced the Class 10 results in July this year.

As per a report by India Today, the compartment result will mention candidate's name, roll number, school's name, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and qualifying status.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held at 591 test centres across the country.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to CBSE's results website - cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Secondary School Exam (Class X) Result 2020-Compartment."

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your class 10 compartment result will be displayed on the page. Check your marks, total and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.

CBSE Class 10 result 2020 was declared in July. A total of 91.46 percent students have qualified the examination this year. As many as 41,804 students secured more than 95 percent marks in the exam.

On 9 October, CBSE declared class 12 compartment exam result 2020. A total of 87,849 students took the exam of which 59.43 percent have qualified.