CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; 59.43% qualify

The CBSE class 12 compartment exam result 2020 has been declared by the board on its official website - cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the exam from 22 to 29 September in which more than 85 thousand students appeared.

Students can also check their CBSE score and qualifying status at cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. The results can also be checked from the DigiLocker website and app.

According to a tweet by the board, the result has been declared in record time of eight days.

A report by The Indian Express said that a total of 87,849 students appeared for CBSE Class 12 compartment exam this year of which 59.43 percent have qualified.

The board will allow students to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks.

As per a report by Careers 360, students will have to apply for revaluation. Request for revaluation or challenges will only be accepted for the theory paper and students will be required to pay Rs 100 for each question.

The result will mention the name of the student, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks and result status.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 online

Candidates need to log on to the board's official website - cbseresults.nic.in and tap on the link on the homepage that reads, "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2020-Compartment."

After entering the exam roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID as mentioned on the CBSE hall ticket, candidates need to press the Submit button. The result will appear on the page. Check details before saving and taking a printout of the scorecard.

Here is the direct link to check CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2020 result: http://cbseresults.nic.in/class12_compt_2020/Class12th20Compt.htm

CBSE Class 12 results 2020 were declared in July. A total of 88.78 percent students passed the board exam. There was an increase of 5.38 percent in the pass percentage as compared to last year when 83.4 percent of students passed.