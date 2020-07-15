CBSE Class 10th Board result 2020: All you need to know; 91.46% students clear exams, Trivandrum best performing region

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 exams results on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. More than 18 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

According to Hindustan Times, a total of 91.46 percent students have passed the examination this year which is an increase of 0.36 percentage points compared to 2019. Around 18.19 lakh students had appeared in the examination in 2019 and the passing percentage was 91.10 percent.

With 93.31 pass percentage, girls once again outperformed boys who managed 90.14. Last year, the passing percentage for girls was 92.45 percent while that of the boys was the same as this year 90.14.

As many as 41,804 students have scored more than 95 percent marks this year.

According to NDTV, 18,85,885 students had registered for the Class 10 board examination, of which 18,73,015 appeared for the test. The report also added that 17,13,121 students have passed the examination.

Trivandrum, with 99.28 pass percentage, has topped among the regions. The second and third positions were bagged by Chennai and Bengaluru with 98.95 % and 98.23 % respectively.

CBSE sent the complete result to all the schools affiliated with it. Taking to Twitter, the officials informed that schools can download the result by typing in the details of official email ids created for the same.

1/2 Complete class X results have been sent to all schools and can be checked from official e mails IDs created for each school .students can obtain their results from schools. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 15, 2020

The board has further stated that the CBSE 10th Result 2020 was sent via SMS services. All the students can access it on DigiLocker as well.

2/2 @DrRPNishank @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @PIB_India Class X results are also being sent to students through SMS , email and can can also be accessed through digilocker. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 15, 2020

The Kendriya Vidyalaya schools were top performers in the Class 10 board exams with a record pass percentage of 99.23 percent. Jawahar Navodaya was at the second position with 98.66 percent, Jagran Josh reported.

CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja has congratulated all the students who have excelled in the examination. Ahuja has wished all of them success as they transition from secondary to senior secondary classes.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 results online

Step 1: Go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other login credentials

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen. You can see your individual score in each subject as well as the total marks that you have scored in the examination.

As reported earlier, the digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates, skill certificates of students who have appeared for the exam are also available in DigiLocker.

How to check the results via SMS

According to a report by Careers 360, due to heavy page traffic, the result website of CBSE may be slow. In such case, students can check CBSE Class 10 result 2020 via SMS. Go to the message option in your phone and type cbse10roll numberdate of birthschool numbercentre number. Now, send the message to 7738299899.