CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Declared toppers list: Eight of 13 first rankers from Uttar Pradesh; full list of statewise toppers

CBSE Class 10 Result Declared toppers list | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 results today (Monday, 6 May). Siddhant Pengoriya is among the thirteen toppers who scored 499 out of 500 in the exam. Candidates can check their result on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Pengoriya is from Lotus Valley International School in Noida. Names of the other toppers are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jain, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Apoorva Jain, and Shivani Lath.

Twenty five students bagged the second rank in CBSE Class 10 results with 498 marks. Here's the full list of second rankers:

CBSE toppers list: Second rankers in CBSE Class 10 exam (499 out of 500 marks) 1) Kaashvi Jain (Ambala) 2) Adheena Elsa Roy (Calicut) 3) Ayushi Pushkar (Lucknow) 4) Mallika Mandal (Noida) 5) Sakshi Saxena (Palwal) 6) Tarush Rajawat (Bijnor) 7) Rohan Batra (Ambala) 8) Drishti Gupta (Panchkula) 9) Pakhi Vats (Ghaziabad) 10) Nishita Singh (Ghaziabad) 11) Pratham Kumar Srivastava (Ghaziabad) 12) Gaurav Singh (UP) 13) Radhika Gupta (Noida) 14) Shivika Dudani (Delhi) 15) Salmaan (Kerala) 16) Manan Gupta (Ghaziabad) 17) Stuti Dixit (Faridabad) 18) Arindam Sarma (Guwahati) 19) Yashas D (Chennai) 20) Gargi Goel (Noida) 21) Pushpa Chaudhary (Ghaziabad) 22) Janvi Bist (Ghaziabad) 23) Priyanka (Ambala) 24) Sirinxa Xavier (Kerala) 25) Isha Srivasatava (Lucknow)

The total pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams is 91.1 percent. As many as 27 lakh students appeared for the exam in 2019. The third position in the CBSE Class 10 examination went to 59 students, who secured 497 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class 10 Board examination. Here's the full list of third rankers:

CBSE toppers list: Third rankers of CBSE CLass 10 board exam (497 out of 500 marks) 1 ) Ankit Saha (Hyderabad) 2) Adree Das (Maharashtra) 3) Elizabeth Jacob (Kerala) 4) Suhani Joshi (Ghaziabad) 5) Shubh Agarwal (Meerut) 6) Girija M Hegde (Chennai) 7) Jagnoor Kaur Chandi (Uttarakhand) 8) Lokesh Joshi (Uttarakhand) 9) Gauri Singh (Ghaziabad) 10) Ashita Singh Panwar (Ghaziabad) 11) Arnav Singh (Delhi) 12) Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer (Bengaluru) 13) Naladala Disha Chowdary (Bengaluru) 14) Prithvi P Shenoy (Bengaluru) 15) Gokul Nair A (Kerala) 16) Raghav Singhal (Ghaziabad) 17) Aditya Tomar (Ghaziabad) 18) Simran Sinha (Ballabgarh) 19) Maddala Harshini (Hyderabad) 20) Easha A Pai (Kerala) 21) Anmol Gupta (Noida) 22) Mallika Ajmani (Delhi) 23) Pia Gupta (Gurgaon) 24) Rishika Chaudhary (Panchkula) 25) Vaishnavi Singh (Lucknow) 26) Arjit Alok Srivastava (UP) 27) Saiuditi Rout (Odisha) 28) Neha Jain (Delhi) 29) Astha Raghuwanshi (MP) 30) Mihika Parag Deshpande (Gurgaon) 31) KV Pranav (Bengaluru) 32) Arya Jayant Daoo (Nagpur) 33) Athul Vijay K (Kerala) 34) Poorti Srivastava (UP) 35) Kushagra Raghuvanshi (Noida) 36) Mehul Garg (Ghaziabad) 37) Ishita Agarwal (Ghaziabad) 38) Ridhima Gupta (Ghaziabad) 39) Sumaita Laisa (Odisha) 40) Kalpana Kumari (Delhi) 41) Ayushi Shah (Ajmer) 42) Hiteshwar Sharma (Panchkula) 43) Gadha Suresh (Kerala) 44) Shagun Mittal (Uttarakhand) 45) Shaurya Agarwal (Dehradun) 46) Pragati Satpathi (Chattissgarh) 47) Sejal Saxena (Delhi) 48) Disha (Bhiwani, Haryana) 49) Yatee Sukhani (Gurgaon) 50) Apoorva Gulati (Sonepat) 51) Shridhar Vashishtha (Chandigarh) 52) B Kaviya Varshini (Coimbatore) 53) Deepsna Panda (Mumbai) 54) Dhatri Kaushal Mehta (Thane) 55) Kaushal Singh (UP) 56) Nityam Prateek (Noida) 57) Kashish Mehrotra (Ghaziabad) 58) Deepanshu Bisariya (Meerut) 59) Khushi Rawat (Delhi)

In terms of statewise toppers of the CBSE Class 10 examination, Uttar Pradesh was the best performing state with the state securing maximum number or first, second and third positions in the country. The state's list of toppers included eight of the 13 first rankers, 13 of the 25 second rankers and 19 of the 59 third rankers. Here's the full list of statewise toppers.

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurugram, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School in Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School in Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Cochin scored 499 out of 500 marks and emerged toppers for the Class 10 CBSE exams.

While seven students had secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

A total of number 27,476 students had scored 95 percent and above, while over 13,1493 candidates secured more than 90 percent and above in CBSE Class 10 results.

The CBSE released the result for Class 12 on 2 May. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora emerged the Class 12 CBSE toppers, both with scores of 499 out of 500. Shukla is from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Arora, from SD Public School at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

