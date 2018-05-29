CBSE Class 10th result 2018 declared: Four tie for top spot, 92.5% differently-abled students clear exam; key points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results on Tuesday with 86.7 percent of students who appeared for the all India exam, clearing it successfully.

The Secretary of School Education and Literacy with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Anil Swarup had on Monday announced that the results would be out by 4 pm on Tuesday. However, the results were announced a little after 1 pm on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

This year's board exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students". Girls once again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 88.67 percent and leading boys with a margin of 3.35 percent.

This was also the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

Four students tie for the top rank; seven get rank 2

Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurugram, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School in Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School in Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Cochin scored 499 out of 500 marks, scoring 99.8 percent marks. While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497.

Besides that number of students who scored 95 percent and above are 27,476, while over 13,1493 candidates secured more than 90 percent and above in CBSE Class 10 results. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year.

Students in differently-abled category shine through

Differently-abled candidates showed a stellar performance with a pass percentage of 92.55. Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topped the category by securing 489 marks out of 500. Somya Deep Pradhan of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.

In 2018, 3760 differently-abled candidates appeared for CBSE class 10th board exams, and 3480 students cleared the examination.

Thiruvananthapuram best performing region; Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya top school

It was also the best performing region in CBSE Class 12 results, which were declared on Saturday.

The Chennai region came second for the Class 10th result with 97.37 pass percentage followed by the Ajmer region where 91.86 percent of the students successfully cleared the exam. Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 78.62.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the top performing schools affiliated to the CBSE revealed that the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya schools across India got the highest pass percentage with 97.31 percent students acing the exams. Kendriya Vidyalas were second in list with 95.96 percent pass percentage; 89.49 percent students from various private schools passed the CBSE Class 10 exams. The performance of foreign schools affiliated to the CBSE was 98.32 percent.

The paper leak controversy

Just as the CBSE results came out on Tuesday, the Delhi police sent to board a list of students, who had allegedly received the leaked Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics question papers.

Panic gripped Class 10 students as after claims were made on social media sites that the Mathematics paper for Class 10 were leaked. A high-level probe committee was set up by HRD ministry to probe the case, after which it decided against reconducting the examination. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in its probe found that two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the CBSE question papers.

One of the modules was busted in Una town of Himachal Pradesh last month and six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with leaking the question papers. The Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested.

Other than the Class 10 Mathematics paper, the Class 12 Economics paper had also surfaced online before the scheduled examination. The retest for the latter was conducted on 25 April.

CBSE records a dip in 2018 Class 10 results

With the CCE policy scrapped this year, and a new and revamped syllabus, the Class 10 results in 2018 recorded a noticeable dip in the pass percentage as compared to last five years. The board saw an outstanding performance in the year 2015 with 99.03 percent of students acing the exam, however, the pass percentage has been on a decline ever since.

CBSE to provide counselling for students post exam results

There is a lot of thought that goes into selecting the right stream and each candidate faces doubts over whether to go with their favourite subject, choose their major strength, or work based on their future goals. Besides this, peer and parental pressure is also a force to reckon with for the young students who often face extreme anxiety pre and post the declaration of results. Thus, CBSE has come out with free psychological counselling for the candidates who appeared this year. The service can be availed free of cost at a toll free number 1800-11-8004 in India.

With inputs from agencies