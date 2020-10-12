CBSE Class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in; 56.55% of candidates clear exam

CBSE Class 10 compartment exam result| Of the over 1.4 lakh students who appeared for the exam held from 22 to 30 September, 82,903 passed the exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the class 10th compartment examination 2020 result on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

Cbse class X Compartment Results declared today and are available in digilocker of Students . — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 12, 2020

According to reports, out of the over 1.57 lakh students who registered for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams, 1,49,726 students appeared for the exams. Of the total students who appeared for the exam, 82,903 have qualified the exam, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Thus, the overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam is 56.55 percent.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declares Class X Compartment results. Pass percentage at 56.55% as 82,903 students passed the exam, out of the total 1,46,604 students, who appeared for the examination. pic.twitter.com/8IBzW8XmnQ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 was declared on 9 October in which 59.43 percent of the candidates cleared the exam. A total of 87,849 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam this year.

How to check CBSE class 10 compartment result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2020-Compartment.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2020 will appear on the page. Check your marks and total and take a print out.

Students can also check their scores through the DigiLocker portal.

According to the Hindustan Times report, CBSE conducted the compartment examination for Class 10 students from 22 to 30 September at 1,248 centres spread across the country.

The CBSE had announced the secondary school or Class 10 exam result 2020 on 15 July, with a pass percentage of 91.46 percent.