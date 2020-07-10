CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2020: Download DigiLocker app to access marksheets, board tells students
With the help of the app, students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2020 can access their marksheet as soon as the results are declared.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun to send out SMSes on the registered mobile numbers of Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones.
According to a Times Now report, the board, via SMS, sent a direct link to students to download the DigiLocker app. Those who do not wish to download the app on their phones can access DigiLocker online on digilocker.gov.in.
"Dear Student, your DigiLocker account has been created by CBSE. Please install DigiLocker app from https://getapp.digilocker.gov.in to access your digital CBSE marksheet/certificate. To login, use CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and enter last 6 digits of roll number as security pin," reads the SMS that has been sent to students.
A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that CBSE has already created default accounts for students on DigiLocker. To access their accounts, students will have to register on the app using their registered mobile number.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results are expected to be released by 15 July.
The Times Now report mentioned that the marksheets available on DigiLocker app will be accepted for admissions to Class 11 and institutions of higher education.
The board this year will be issuing combined marksheet cum passing certificate for Class 10.
As for the students of Class 12, CBSE will be issuing separate marksheets and passing certificates.
How to use DigiLocker app:
Step 1: Go to PlayStore or App store on your smartphone
Step 2: Search and download DigiLocker app
Step 3: To login, use the mobile number registered with CBSE.
Step 4: You will receive an OTP to login to your DigiLocker account
Step 5: Enter a six digit security pin, which is the last six digits of your CBSE board exam 2020 roll number
Step 6: Download is complete. You will now be able to check and download your CBSE digital mark sheet.
You can also download the app from digilocker.gov.in.
The CBSE on Thursday said that a notice regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on 11 July and 13 July is fake.
Meanwhile, CISCE to release Class 10th and 12th results today (10 July)
Click here to follow LIVE Updates on CISCE Results 2020
Follow ICSE Class 10th Result latest details here
