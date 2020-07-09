CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result dates not announced yet; fake notice circulating on social media, says board

In a statement, CBSE public relations officer Rana Sharma advised that students should await the announcement on the result dates on CBSE official website or on its social media account

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has not yet released any specific date for the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2020. A notice regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on 11 July and 13 July is fake.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, CBSE public relations officer Rana Sharma informed the media that the notice on the declaration of results being circulated on social media is "fake".

The report cited a statement issued by the board which reads, "It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class X and XII Board Results 2020. It is hereby clarified that Board has not yet announced the result dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account."

As per the report, CBSE had earlier announced that the board results, based on the new assessment scheme, will be declared on 15 July.

As per a report in NDTV, the CBSE had to face a number of issues while conducting the board exams this year. There were postponement of exams due to violence in North East Delhi and it was soon followed by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in cancellation of exams across India.

While the board had announced later that they would conduct the exams of the remaining papers in July, the pending Class 10 and 12 examinations, were once again cancelled on 26 June.

Recently, the Central Government had told the Supreme Court that there will be no exams for Class 10, however, students of Class 12 will have the option to choose to either be evaluated on the basis of past marks, or appear for papers as soon as the situation is conducive to hold exams.