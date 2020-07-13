CBSE 12th Result DECLARED LIVE Updates: Over 1.57 lakh students score above 90 percent; no toppers list this year

CBSE 12th result Declared LIVE Updates: CBSE declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results on official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
CBSE 12th result Declared LATEST Updates: Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67, while Patna region recorded lowest pass percentage at 74.57.
CBSE announced that 88.78 percent students have passed the Class 12 exams this year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results. Students can check their results on CBSE official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
According to a report by NDTV, DigiLocker will inform the students of their marksheets and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent on the registered mobile number of the students.
Last week, the board began to send out SMSes to Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app.
According to a report by The Print, a senior CBSE official said, "We are calculating results on the basis of an evaluation method. Coming up with a merit list makes no sense in such a situation."
The official said that the board is evaluating students on the basis of the exams that they wrote before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Earlier, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which announced the ICSE and ISC Board results 2020 on 10 July, also chose not to release the merit list this year.
A report by Zee News says that along with websites and DigiLocker, CBSE will also release the results on various other apps including Microsoft SMS organiser app, Umang app and Digiresults app.
According to a report by India.com, for students of both Class 10 and Class 12 who have completed their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the exams.
For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted.
For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be given in the subjects whose exams were not held.
How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online
Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.