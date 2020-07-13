CBSE 12th Result DECLARED LIVE Updates: Over 1.57 lakh students score above 90 percent; no toppers list this year

CBSE 12th result Declared LIVE Updates: CBSE declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results on official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

CBSE announced that 88.78 percent students have passed the Class 12 exams this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent, as compared to last year when 83.4 percent students passed.

CBSE will not release a merit list this year, owing to amended evaluation criteria, NDTV reported. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.

Of the over 11 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exams, 38,686 scored above 95 percent, while 1,57,934 secured above 90 percent marks.

Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67, while Patna region recorded lowest pass percentage at 74.57. Bengaluru and Chennai recorded the second highest pass percentages at 97.05 and 96.17 respectively.

The CBSE Class 12 Board examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 15 February till 30 March. Due to spread of COVID-19, CBSE was forced to cancel examinations scheduled from 19 till 30 March for 12 subjects. These exams were re-scheduled to be held from 01 to 15 July.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, students could not appear for all subjects. Hence, CBSE introduced an amended assessment scheme:

The results of 400 students could not be computed despite various amendments in evaluation criteria owing to the nationwide lockdown. Hence, their results were not announced today.

Girls registered a pass percentage of is 92.15, while 86.19 percent of the boys and 66.67 percent of the transgender students passed. Girls have performed better than boys by 5.96 percent.

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

Students can access their results through IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM) call. The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results. Students can check their results on CBSE official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

According to a report by NDTV, DigiLocker will inform the students of their marksheets and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent on the registered mobile number of the students.

Last week, the board began to send out SMSes to Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app.

According to a report by The Print, a senior CBSE official said, "We are calculating results on the basis of an evaluation method. Coming up with a merit list makes no sense in such a situation."

The official said that the board is evaluating students on the basis of the exams that they wrote before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which announced the ICSE and ISC Board results 2020 on 10 July, also chose not to release the merit list this year.

A report by Zee News says that along with websites and DigiLocker, CBSE will also release the results on various other apps including Microsoft SMS organiser app, Umang app and Digiresults app.

According to a report by India.com, for students of both Class 10 and Class 12 who have completed their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the exams.

For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted.

For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be given in the subjects whose exams were not held.

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.