CBSE Board Exams 2020: Decision on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates likely today, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The decision on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates is likely to be taken today.

On Tuesday, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal had said in a webinar that the decision on the CBSE board exams would be taken in a day or two and the new dates will be announced soon.

Following the spread of misinformation regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for CBSE, the board had earlier issued a statement on their official Twitter handle saying there is no change in their position of holding board examinations.

The Board had said that all remaining examinations of 29 subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be

held after assessing the situation once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The exams were postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The lockdowns thereafter have meant that CBSE couldn’t arrive at a decision on the exam dates.

There are six subjects for Class 12 whose exams are yet to be conducted. These include Computer Science, Geography, Hindi, Sociology and Business Studies.

Class 12 students of Delhi’s northeast region, where exams had been stalled due to widespread violence in February-end, have to appear in exams for English (elective and core), Economics, Mathematics, Biology, History and Political Science as well.

Students of Class 10 will similarly sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams.

During Tuesday’s webinar, the minister had also revealed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, while JEE Advance 2020 will be held in August. The NEET exam 2020 will now be held on 26 July.

