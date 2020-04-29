CBSE says pending Class 10, 12 exams to be held after assessing situation post COVID-19 lockdown, assures adequate time will be given before tests

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting all remaining examinations of 29 subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students after assessing the situation once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

CBSE shared a press release on their official Twitter handle where they revealed that there is no change in their position of holding board examinations.

CBSE clarified that adequate time of around 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

In a tweet, earlier in the day, CBSE said: “Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board's decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.”

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had urged the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry to cancel the pending exams for Class 10 and 12 and promote students on the basis of internal examinations.

Sisodia recommended a 30 percent reduction in curriculum for the next session and said that “exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus”.

According to a report in NDTV, subjects for which exams for Class 12 are set to be conducted are Computer Science, Geography, Hindi, Sociology and Business Studies.

For Class 12 students of Delhi's northeast region where exams had stalled due to the violence that broke out in February, subjects like English (elective and core), Economics, Mathematics, Biology, History and Political Science too are to be assessed.

Students of Class 10 from northeast Delhi, will similarly sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.