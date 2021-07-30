After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the much-awaited Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2021 at 2 pm

After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the much-awaited Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2021 at 2 pm. As per the board's communication with schools, the Class 12 results are reportedly expected to be out today, 30 July while Class 10 scorecards might be released a bit later. Once declared, the registered students can check their scores by visiting the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Once released, students can follow these steps to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Class 10, 12 result link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter roll number, registration number, or other required login credentials

Step 4: Your Class 10 or Class 12 scorecards will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Download your CBSE result mark sheet. If required, take a printout for future use or reference

As the board examinations were cancelled by the CBSE due to the second COVID-19 wave, students didn't receive hall tickets with their roll numbers this year. However, the board activated the ‘Roll Number Finder’ window yesterday on the CBSE website where candidates can check and download their roll numbers. In order to access their roll numbers, the registered candidates have to log in at the portal cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html and insert their login details.

Here are the steps to check roll numbers:

- Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

- Open the 'Roll Number Finder' link after scrolling down

- As the new page opens, click on the 'Continue' button

- Select the Class (10 or 12)

- Now, enter the candidate’s name, date of birth, father's name, and mother's name

- Submit the details and access the roll number

For the second consecutive year, the board is not going to release any merit list for Class 10 and 12 results this year. This decision has been taken due to the changes in evaluation criteria and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As per the new criteria, Class 10 results will be assessed on the basis of a student's performance in the half-yearly examination, unit tests, and pre-boards. While for Class 12, 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 marks each and the remaining 40 percent weightage is for Class 12 marks secured in mid-term/unit test/pre-board exams.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE board results will also be available through DigiLocker for the first time.