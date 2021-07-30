How did CBSE calculate my Class 12 exam score? What if I want a review? Key questions answered

The Central Board of Secondary Education took note of the unique challenges in calculating the exam results fairly in absence of a uniform written exam. While on one hand, it needed to protect the interests of bright students, it also had to be mindful that the internal exam criteria are different for each school affiliated with the board.

In a first, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 results for academic year 2020-21 without conducting a single exam. Because of the special circumstances triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central board decided to evaluate the performance of over 14 lakh students through a unique formula devised to maintain fairness while also taking into accound the limitations thrown by the coronavirus situation.

This year, 99.37 percent of over 14.30 lakh students cleared the exam. The number of candidates scoring above 95 percent has also increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year. No merit list has been announced this year.

Here are answers to some of the commonly asked questions.

How did CBSE calculate marks?

CBSE said it took note of the unique challenges in calculating the exam results fairly in absence of a uniform written exam. While on one hand, it needed to protect the interests of bright students, it also had to be mindful that the internal exam criteria are different for each school affiliated with the board. So the board came up with the following formula after much deliberation and research.

To calculate marks in the theory component (as a replacement to actual exams)

40 percent weightage was assigned to Class 12 internal marks --- like sessionals, unit tests, etc conducted in this academic year.

30 percent weightage was given to marks secured in theoretical papers in Class 11.

30 percent marks were calculated based on a working average of total marks in Class 10 theory exams, and the marks scored in the three best scoring subjects out of the five main subjects.

To calculate marks in practicals:

The actual practical marks will be considered as updated by the respective schools on the CBSE portal.

Who calculated my result?

Traditionally, examination copies are sent to external examinators for assessment to ensure complete transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. But since this year the calculation of marks was heavily dependent on school data, here's how the CBSE said it ensured fairness.

Teachers went through extensive training material and webinars to ensure they were thoroughly trained about the new system.

Additionally, a result committee was formed in each school which had five members; of them, two were compulsorily external members. The committee was assisted by subject teachers.

However, the actual result calculation was an automated process. The CBSE developed an IT portal that calculated the weightage assigned at each level.

The system took inputs from schools about the Class 12 components that were used in the result calculation.

It calculated Class 10 component automatically, based on the data taken from various boards.

About one lakh Class 12 students had done their 10th class from a different board. The CBSE asked schools to verify such candidates' roll numbers and name of board, after which the data was obtained from various boards by CBSE directly.

CBSE website shows 'Result Later' for my credentials; what does this mean?

CBSE has withheld scores of around 1,060 new schools as there was no reference data available from last year for the computation of results. As a result, the scores of 65,184 students from these schools and a few others are still being computed after being compiled on an individual case-to-case basis.

The students need not worry as the computation criteria and standards of evaluation remain the same. It only took longer because bulk data was not available to process in one go. A CBSE press release said that these results will also be declared within a week's time

What else is different this year?

In the absence of exams and because of the special pandemic measures, board will not issue subject-wise merit lists this year.

The board will also not be issuing individual merit certificates this year to candidates

CBSE will be issuing a combined marksheet and pass certificate this time. Usually, these are two separate documents released to students by schools.

What if I am not satisfied with my result?

CBSE will conduct exams separately between 16 August and 15 September. Following category of candidates will be allowed to appear for it:

Those who are not satisfied with their assessment.

Private/ Patrachar students or those who need second chance compartment exam.

First chance compartment candidates

Students who have registered in 2021 to improve performance only in one subject

Additionally, CBSE will constitute a dispute resolution committee as well. A detailed communication regarding how to raise such issues will be released by CBSE at a later time.​