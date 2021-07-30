CBSE 12th Result 2021 declared on cbseresults.nic.in; 99.37% of students clear exams this year

In order to access their scorecards, students first have to download their roll numbers through the 'Roll Number Finder' window which is available on cbse.gov.in.

After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally released the Class 12 board results today, 30 July. Students, who were waiting for their results, can now visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in to check their scores.

In order to access their scorecards, students first have to download their roll numbers through the 'Roll Number Finder' window which is available on cbse.gov.in. This is because the exams were scrapped by the CBSE amid the second wave of coronavirus and candidates didn't get admit cards with their roll numbers.

The CBSE has achieved a record high pass percentage as almost all students have cleared class 12 results. Of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exam this year, as many as 12,96,318 have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage at 99.37 percent.

Here are the steps candidates can follow to check their Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Open the Class 12 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc. on the new page

Step 4: After submitting the details, your Class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your CBSE Class 12 result and save a copy. Take a printout for future reference

This year, CBSE has not released any merit list for Class 12 due to the pandemic and change in assessment criteria. The results for Class 12 students have been evaluated on the basis of marks secured in Class 10, 11, and 12. While 30 percent weightage was given to marks obtained in Class 10 and 11 each, Class 12 marks secured in mid-term/unit test/pre-board exams held 40 percent weightage.

This year, for the first time, students also have the option to access their scorecards through DigiLocker.

Here's how students can check their results using the platform:

- Open this link: https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

- Enter the required details like name, gender, date of birth (as mentioned in aadhaar card), email id, Aadhaar number, and mobile number along with a 6-digit security PIN

- Set a username after submitting the above-mentioned details

- The account will be created. Now, go to the dashboard (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard)

- Open the 'Education and click on the ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ link

- On the new page, search and open the Class 12 mark sheet or result

- The result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

The Digilocker app only requires the registered mobile number and Aadhar Card number to access the mark sheet or results. There is no need to submit the CBSE roll number.

After Class 12 results, the board will announce the Class 10 results very soon.