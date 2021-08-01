While reports suggested that the Class 10 results would be declared on 2 August however, the board is yet make any official announcement regarding date and time of CBSE 10th Result 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 exams 2021 next week, according to media several reports.

While reports suggested that the Class 10 results would be declared on 2 August at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, the board is yet make any official announcement regarding date and time of CBSE 10th Result 2021.

For Class 12 exams too, the results of which were declared on 31 July, CBSE announced the date and time a few hours ahead of declaration.

Steps on to check CBSE 10th result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2021'

Step 3: Enter roll number, school or centre number and admit card ID

Step 4: Hit 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future use

Where to check Class 10 results

Apart from the offical websites of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results can also be accessed via government platform digilocker.gov.in. Students can also check their scores through the UMANG app, which is available for android, iOS, and windows-based smartphones, or umang.gov.in.

Evaluation criteria



Students will be evaluated based on their performance throughout the year and the previous year's performance .

and the . As per the evaluation criteria , of the total 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice, the remaining 80 marks for which the board usually holds theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

, of the total 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice, the remaining 80 marks for which the board usually holds theory exams, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams. This will be the first time that CBSE is declaring results without holding examinations.

that CBSE is declaring results without holding examinations. This year, more than 21.5 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams.

Pass criteria



Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board.

in order to get a passing certificate from the board. As the evaluation is being done on the basis of the previous year's performance and internal assessment method, the board has instructed the schools to give grace marks to students if they are unable to obtain the minimum passing percent.

What about private students?

The Delhi High Court on Sunday granted time to the CBSE to respond to a plea concerning the methodology of assessment of private Class 10 students after the examination was canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing a petition moved by the mother of a private class 10 student, passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for the CBSE.

In her petition, Payal Bahl has submitted that while students have been declared "pass" after the announcement of the cancellation of examinations, CBSE has not issued any notification regarding its policy on how marks are to be awarded to private students.

CBSE's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in the Class 10 examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India" and takes away "their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education", she contended.

It is highlighted that CBSE has already notified that the assessment of regular class 10 students was to be based on internal assessment.

With inputs from PTI