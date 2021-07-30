CBSE 10th Result 2021 expected soon; board likely to declare scores next week, says report

There has been no official confirmation on date or time for the announcement of CBSE 10th Result 2021. Students are advised to regularly check the official website cbseresults.nic.in for updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results 2021 soon. The board results will be available on the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their scorecards from results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. Even through apps like DigiLocker, UMANG, IVRS and via SMS services.

According to media reports, the board is unlikely to declare the 10th results 2021 on Saturday, 31 July.

The board is likely to announce the Class 10 results next week, the report added.

However, there has been no official confirmation on result announcement date or time as of yet.

Steps on to check CBSE 10th result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2021'

Step 3: Enter roll number, school or centre number and admit card ID

Step 4: Hit 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future use

Key points to note about CBSE Class 10 Result 2021:

- Respective schools may not distribute mark sheets to the students on the result day. However, a soft copy can be downloaded from the DigiLocker app.

- Students who need to download migration certificates can also avail it through DigiLocker, while hard copies will only be provided on request.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for any result related information.