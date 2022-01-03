CAT 2021: Result likely to be announced today, here's how to check

It is to be noted that the CAT Result 2021 date has not been officially announced by IIM Ahmedabad. However, past CAT exam result trends analysis shows that the result is likely to be announced today

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is likely to release the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 exam today, 3 January 2022. Aspirants who have appeared for the examination are advised to frequently check the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in to get the latest update on CAT 2021 result.

CAT 2021 Results: Steps to check

Visit the IIM’s official website- https://iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link - 'CAT 2021 Results', available on the homepage (once released)

A new page will be visible on the screen of your device

Fill the required details and press the submit button

CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the CAT 2021 result and also take a printout for future reference

IIM Ahmedabad conducted the CAT 2021 examination on 28 November, 2021 in three shifts across all centres. Shift I was held from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm, Shift II was from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift was from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The answer keys of CAT 2021 examination was released in 8 December.

Around 1.92 lakh aspirants appeared in the CAT 2021 examination out of 2.30 lakh registered applicants.

Candidates must note that IIMs will announce the CAT 2021 cutoff individually after declaring the result. It will also shortlist the candidates as per the cut-offs. These cutoffs will consist of minimum marks required by candidates to be eligible for MBA admission 2022-24.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will also start the admission process soon after the announcement of the CAT 2021 result.

Candidates must note that only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to participate in the IIM admission process.

For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.

