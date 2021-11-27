CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad to conduct test tomorrow; check dress code, other details here

The first section will be a Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC. A Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and a Quantitative Ability (QA) section will follow the first section

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) tomorrow, 28 November.

This year, at least 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021 exam that will take place in exam centres across the country.

Those appearing for the exam should note that CAT 2021 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and the question paper has three sections.

The first section will be a Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC. A Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and a Quantitative Ability (QA) section will follow the first section.

Here are few guidelines and dress code to follow during exam:

- Candidates will be given 40 minutes to answer each section of the paper. Additionally, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 second extra for each session.

- Few questions will be of multiple-choice type (MCQs) and the others will be non-MCQs.

- During the exam, candidates should not wear any kind of jewellery or metal accessory.

- Garments worn by students having large buttons will not be allowed inside the CAT exam centre.

- Only socks, cardigans, plain pullovers and sweaters that do not have pockets will be allowed inside the exam hall as part of the dress code for students.

- In the exam, candidates are not allowed to use physical calculators. So, for any calculation that they need to do, they can use the virtual one.

- For answering the questions, candidates will be given options like Clear Response, Save and Next and Mark for Review and Next. Students are advised to carefully read the instructions before answering the paper.

- Applicants who appear for CAT 2021 will have to undergo a frisking process and any metal object will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

- Electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, watches among others will not be allowed by candidates.

The CAT 2021 will be held in three shifts, first from 8:30 to 10:30 am, second from 12:30 to 2:30 pm and finally, the third at 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Furthermore, the results for CAT 2021 will be released in the second week of January next year.