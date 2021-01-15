Calcutta High Court starts hiring process for over 150 posts, apply online at calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

There are 153 vacancies for DEO, 3 posts are available for System Analyst, 1 post for Senior Programmer and 2 posts for System Manager

The Calcutta High Court has started the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode at calcuttahighcourt.gov.in on or before 27 January.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, there are 153 posts available for DEO, 3 posts are there for System Analyst, 1 post for Senior Programmer and 2 posts for System Manager.

The Data Entry Operator must have passed Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent from a Government recognized Council or Board or Institution and should be between 18 and 40 years of age.

The System Manager and Senior Programmer should have passed Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology or a bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or a Master’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University or its equivalent qualification and should be between 31 and 45 years of age. The System Analyst must have the same educational criteria but must be between 26 and 40 years of age.

Here's how to apply for the Calcutta High Court Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website www.calcuttahighcourt.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to complete the registration process and proceed to fill the application form.

Step 3: Candidates need to upload the required documents in the application form and pay the application fee as required for the various posts.

Step 4: They need to preview and submit the application form.

As per the official notification, the pay scale for DEO is between Rs 22,700 and Rs 58,500. The pay for System Analyst is between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,44,300. The pay scale for the Senior Programmer is between Rs.67,300 and Rs 1,73,200, while System

Manager will get a pay between Rs 67,300 and Rs 1,73,200.