CA November exam 2020: New ICAI notice asks students with exam centres in containment zones to submit concerns on icai.org

ICAI will conduct CA November 2020 exam from 21 November to 14 December, in a single shift, starting from 2 pm

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) released a notice pertaining to CA November 2020 exam centres in COVID-19 containment zones. The Institute has asked students who have been allotted exam centres in containment zones to submit their “genuine concerns” for consideration on website - icai.org.

ICAI has said that buffer centres will be arranged for students who have been allotted CA November 2020 exam test centre in containment zones. ICAI Additional Secretary (Examinations) SK Garg has directed that only candidates appearing for the examination may fill up the details and any pseudo-unauthorised use will attract severe action for any impression.

Students having genuine concerns-Centre falling under containment zone in Admit Cards are requested to submit same for consideration. Additionally Buffer Centers are arranged. ICAI advises against any unauthorized usage. https://t.co/fgDMMJsgTD

Submit at-https://t.co/3NLdSVzKUU pic.twitter.com/YrRwnPy4iL — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 3, 2020

Candidates can also reach out to their region coordinators to submit their information, a report by NDTV said.

CA November 2020 exam admit card was released by ICAI on 1 November. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the website - icaiexam.icai.org. The window to opt out for CA November 2020 attempt for all the candidates will be open from 7 November.

ICAI will conduct CA November 2020 exam from 21 November to 14 December. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held between 1 and 18 November. The examination will be conducted in single shift and will start from 2 pm.

ICAI has merged CA May 2020 exam with November, according to Times Now. The examination will be held at designated test centres in 207 cities across the country and five cities abroad.

The CA November 2020 exam will be conducted adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. Students appearing for the exam will have to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with face mask.