ICAI CA November 2020 examination postponed; exam to now begin from 21 November; check icai.org

The ICAI CA November 2020 exam will be conducted in a single shift. The exam will be start from 2 pm.

ICAI CA | ICAI CA November 2020 exam has been postponed and the revised dates for inter, foundation and final courses have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on its website - icai.org. As per the new schedule, the exam will begin from 21 November.

In a notification, ICAI said, "In view of prevailing circumstances; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant (CA) Examinations earlier scheduled from 1 November 2020 to 18 November 2020 now to be held from 21 November to 14 December 2020."

According to a report by The Indian Express, CA Foundation course exam will be held on 8, 10, 12 and 14 December.

The CA Intermediate (IPC) course exam for group-I will be held on 22, 24, 26, and 28 November. CA IPC group II will be on 1, 3, 5 December.

The CA Intermediate course exam under the new scheme group I will be on 22, 24, 26 and 28 November, while group II will be on 1, 3, 5 and 7 December.

Final course under old scheme group-I exams on November 21, 23, 25, and 27 and group-II exams on November 29, December 2, 4, and 6.

CA Final exams under the new scheme for Group-I will be on 21, 23, 25, and 27. November and Group II will be on 29 November and 2, 4, and 6 December.

The Insurance and risk management (IRM) technical exam will be held on 21, 23, 25 and 27 November. The International trade laws and world trade group A exam will be on 21 and 23 November and Group B will be on 25 and 27 November as per the revised schedule.

According to a report by Scroll, ICAI has said that there will be no change in the schedule of the upcoming CA test in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/ local holiday.

Earlier this month, ICAI postponed the CA November 2020 exam for students appearing from the test centres in Bihar, where the Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held.

ICAI has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that the CA exam is being held strictly adhering to safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.