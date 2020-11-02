ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards released; check official website icaiexam.icai.org

The window to opt out for CA November 2020 attempt for all applicants will be open from 7 November

The Chartered Accountant (CA) November 2020 exam admit card was released on Sunday. It is available for downloading at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) official website - icaiexam.icai.org.

Here is a direct link to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020.

Earlier, ICAI took to its official Twitter page to announce that the window to opt out for CA November 2020 attempt for all applicants will be open from 7 November.

According to a report by NDTV, the facility to opt out for the exam will also be applicable for centres and place of residence of the applicants which are in COVID-19 containment zones during the CA November 2020 exam dates.

As per a report by Careers 360, candidates will be have to enter their login credentials correctly on the official page to check and download their CA November 2020 admit card once it is released.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date, shift timings, reporting timing, exam centre name and address. The CA November 2020 hall ticket will also mention the COVID-19 guidelines that candidates will be required to follow at the exam centre on the day of the test.

Admit card is an important document for CA November 2020 exam. If candidates fail to take a print out of the call letter, they will not be allowed to write the exam. Along with the hall ticket, students will also be required to carry an original photo ID card for verification.

The ICAI November 2020 exam will be conducted from 21 November to 14 December. The exam will be conducted in a single shift and will start from 2 pm.

The Institute had earlier postponed the exam for candidates appearing for test in exam centres in Bihar where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held.