Budget 2023: National Digital Library to be set up to facilitate availability of quality books

New Delhi: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget 2023 speech that the government will set up a National Digital Library for children and adolescents to facilitate the availability of quality books across subjects.

A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/GbyPgYwRba — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

She further said that states across India will be encouraged to establish physical libraries for students even at ward and panchayat levels.

Earlier, Sitharaman also stressed the need to address learning loss. The National Digital Libraries will have geography, language genres and device-agnostic accessibility.

Apart from this, the government will also review teachers training through “pedagogy, curriculum transaction continuous professional development dipstick survey and iCT implementation.”

The budget of 2022 allocated Rs 1,04,278 crores to the Ministry of Education. Out of this, Rs 63,449.37 crores was sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy while Rs 40,810.34 crores was given to the Department of Higher Education.

This year’s budget session is going to have 27 sittings till 6 April with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on 13 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on 6 April.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey said that India’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.