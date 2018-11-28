Budgam encounter: LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt accused of killing Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt, who has been a prime suspect in the murder of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari earlier this year, has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, according to reports.

Three soldiers and two militants, including Jatt, were killed in the encounter. The encounter took place after a cordon and search operation was launched, following specific information about the presence of militants in Kupora village. As the search party closed on the militants, they fired on the security forces triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Budgam and Pulwama districts.

Naveed Jatt along with two local terrorists were accused of killing Bukhari, editor-in-chief of English daily Rising Kashmir on 14 June. According to reports, Jatt was one of the three bike-borne individuals who had gunned down Bukhari outside his office in Press Enclave, Srinagar.

Jatt, a Pakistani national, had escaped from police custody from a Srinagar hospital on 6 February this year. He is one of the many militants who have been killed recently by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, more than 220 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir Valley in 2018 under Operation All Out.

On Tuesday, three militants, including two militants of the terror group Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) and one from Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Islamic State offshoot, and a soldier were killed. Two jawans suffered injuries in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts, the police said.

In the Kulgam encounter, two militants of the terror group Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed, while the one killed in Pulwama belonged to the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Islamic State offshoot, they said.

On Sunday, an Indian Army soldier and six terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district. A civilian was also killed in the clashes that followed, while four other local residents were injured in the crossfire near the site of the encounter, triggering further clashes between groups of youth and security forces in the area.

