BSEH Haryana cancels first, second year DElEd re-appear exam due to administrative reasons
The first, second year DElEd re-appear exams were scheduled to commence from 19 February, but were cancelled due to administrative reasons, said board chairman Jagbir Singh
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has cancelled the first year and second year DElEd re-appear exam 2021. The exams were scheduled to commence from 19 February, but stand cancelled due to administrative reasons, board chairman Jagbir Singh has announced.
The board will announce the new exam dates soon. A two-year programme to train teachers, the DElEd exam will see differently-abled candidates getting service of amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes in an hour in each exam.
While the first year re-appear exam were to continue till 12 March, the second year exam were supposed to be concluded on 13 March. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 to 5 pm, while from 2 to 4 pm for exams from 3 to 12 March.
According to an earlier report, candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of a valid admit card with a scanned photograph. Calculators and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall and if found UMC will be registered.
Meanwhile the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) exam 2019 for the first year on its official website. As many as 30,992 candidates had appeared for the Bihar DElEd first-year exam 2019-21 in December last year.
